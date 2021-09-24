On This Day: 24 September 2004

Bravo

After successfully opening Tom Tom with Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd in 2018, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval are finally teaming up on another restaurant. This time, however, it's without the Vanderpump Rules boss. While the pals have already found a location and were enthusiastically planning decor details in the Bravo Insider video above, there was one major item on their to-do list that they weren't so excited about: telling Lisa and Ken. "As amazing as it is to see Ken and Lisa, I'm also slig