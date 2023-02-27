Day 25 live updates: Murdaugh defense calls more witnesses before resting case in murder trial

Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Hampton-based attorney from a well-known politically connected family, is on trial in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty. He faces life in prison without parole if found guilty. The trial started Jan. 23 with jury selection, opening arguments and the initial round of witness testimony.

How to watch the Murdaugh double murder trial, who to follow from The State, Island Packet

9:30 a.m. — Week 6 in Alex Murdaugh trial resumes

Judge Clifton Newman will gavel court back in Monday morning, after the 12-member jury listened to the former Lowcountry attorney testify in his own double-murder trial for hours Thursday and Friday.

Murdaugh, 54, denied killing his wife and son but repeatedly admitted to a trove of financial fraud crimes that he’s been charged with but has not yet been convicted of. He also admitted to years of opioid abuse and to lying to investigators about whether he was at the dog kennels with his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, before they were murdered.

Defense attorneys said last week they’ll have four more witnesses before resting their case, followed by at least two prosecution reply witnesses. Then, attorneys will give closing arguments before the judge reads the charges to the jury to start deliberations.