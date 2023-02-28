Day 26 live updates: With Murdaugh defense rested, SC prosecutors call reply witnesses

Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Hampton-based attorney from a well-known politically connected family, is on trial in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty. He faces life in prison without parole if found guilty. The trial started Jan. 23 with jury selection, opening arguments and the initial round of witness testimony.

How to watch the Murdaugh double murder trial, who to follow from The State, Island Packet

9:30 a.m. — Court back in session, reply witnesses up next

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters said the state plans to call four, or maybe five, reply witnesses after Murdaugh’s defense team rested their case late Monday.

After which, Judge Clifton Newman indicated the jury can visit the Moselle crime scene — a request of Murdaugh’s attorney Dick Harpootlian — that is likely to be off limits to any pool reporters and photography for security reasons.

Waters said Monday he expects all their final witnesses to testify Tuesday, still putting the trial on track for closing arguments sometime Wednesday or even early Thursday before Newman charges the jury.

Prosecutors are likely to put another forensic expert on the stand after one defense expert testifies Monday that believes the murders of Paul and Maggie were carried out by two shooters, not one.

The jury also heard from John Marvin, Murdaugh’s brother, who described the family’s relationship and the investigation led by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

In his testimony, John Marvin said he made “a promise” the day after Paul and Maggie were killed.

“In my mind and out loud, I told Paul I loved him. I told him I’d find out who did this to him,” John Marvin recalled.

“And have you found out?” defense attorney Jim Griffin asked.

“I have not,” John Marvin said.