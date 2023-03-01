Day 27 live updates: Murdaugh jury heads to Moselle before lawyers deliver closing arguments

Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Hampton-based attorney from a well-known politically connected family, is on trial in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty. He faces life in prison without parole if found guilty. The trial started Jan. 23 with jury selection, opening arguments and the initial round of witness testimony.

9:30 a.m. — Jury heads to Murdaugh crime scene

The jury of 12 women and men and two alternates will travel the some 20 to 30 minutes Wednesday morning to visit the dog kennels on the Moselle estate, the location where Maggie and Paul were brutally murdered the night of June 7, 2021.

Judge Clifton Newman will accompany the jury. On Tuesday, he instructed them and the security that will tag along no juror can discuss the case or ask questions on the visit.

A pool contingent of Wall Street Journal reporter Valerie Bauerlein (who formerly worked for The State), Post and Courier photographer Andrew Whitaker and videographer CourtTV will document the scene after the jury visits, then detail their report and release photos to other reporters.

Newman said he intends to start court back at 11 a.m., when defense attorneys and prosecutors will deliver their closing arguments.

After, Newman will charge the jury, followed by deliberations.