Day 28 live updates: Murdaugh juror removed right before defense gives closing argument

Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Hampton-based attorney from a well-known politically connected family, is on trial in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty. He faces life in prison without parole if found guilty. The trial started Jan. 23 with jury selection, opening arguments and the initial round of witness testimony.

9:44 a.m. — Juror removed days before deliberation

Judge Clifton Newman announced a member of the jury was removed after a long, on-the-record conversation with that juror and legal teams Wednesday night.

Newman said he’d been issued a complaint from a member of the public claiming the juror had engaged in “improper conversations” with someone outside the jury.

During in-court hearings, Newman said, the two “waffled” on the nature of their conversation. The juror had contact with at least three other people.

9:30 a.m. — Defense turn to give closing argument

Defense attorney Jim Griffin will give their closing argument starting this morning.

Time ran out Wednesday after lead prosecutor Creighton Waters spent roughly three hours detailing why the state believes Murdaugh, 54, killed his wife and son the night of June 7, 2021. Hours earlier, the jury visited the site of the crime scene.

“Maggie and Paul deserve a voice,” he implored the jury. “They need a voice because they can no longer speak.”

Prosecutor Creighton Waters makes closing arguments in Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool

Prosecutors could deliver a rebuttal closing after Griffin finishes. Then it’s up to Judge Clifton Newman to charge the jury before they start deliberating. On Wednesday, Newman retired to his chambers with prosecutors and defense attorneys to discuss a “matter” that has been alluded to throughout the afternoon. No details have been provided.

The dog kennels at the Murdaugh Moselle property on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Islandton. Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool

Court TV reached out to the Colleton County court about deliberations and the verdict. Here are questions and answers:

▪ How long will they deliberate? It’s up to the jury.

▪ Sequestration? There is no decision at this time.

▪ Jury Questions and Request? Yes, on the record.

▪ Will the jury have technology to view exhibits? Yes.

▪ Attorneys presence? They will be somewhere close, but not required to be in the courtroom.

▪ Time of notice of verdict? The longer the deliberations, the more notice will probably be given because the attorneys and staff will be dispersed

▪ Weekends? Yes, they will deliberate through the weekend if necessary.

Meanwhile, Dateline NBC advised it’ll have a two-hour Friday special on the Murdaugh family.

It’ll include an interview with Chris Wilson, a Bamberg attorney and Murdaugh’s longtime friend who testified at the trial.

From Dateline: “During the two-hour special, Chris Wilson tells (Craig) Melvin in an exclusive interview that it was ‘hard’ to testify against his former longtime friend Alex at the trial regarding allegations Alex misdirected funds from a previous case they had worked on together. Wilson explained, “There’s a relationship there that I thought was based on trust and respect, and all of those things that when you find out it’s not, it’s hard to relive that, hard to talk about it.’”



