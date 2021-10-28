On This Day: 28 October 2013
In 2013, the cast of "Modern Family" honored its audience at a fan appreciation day in Los Angeles. (Oct. 28)
Two foreign female tourists were caught in a crossfire between rival crime groups and shot to death last Thursday in the high-end resort town of Tulum, Mexico. Three other people were also wounded when the firefight broke out in the popular restaurant, La Malquerida, not far from the beach. Of the two women who were killed, one was from Germany and the other India.
Linda Blackford: Schools are so confusing these days. Books about the civil rights movement, no. Lap dances with administrators, yes!
The GOP lawmaker got a blunt reminder of his own past.
"This is major!"View Entire Post ›
Trump said Zuckerberg's donations last year were designed to 'change the course of a Presidential election,' a claim supported by no evidence.
Although Raiders coach Jon Gruden technically resigned, the resignation undoubtedly came under threat of termination, if he didn’t choose to leave voluntarily. Unresolved when he abruptly walked away was the balance of his reported 10-year, $100 million contract. Via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that a settlement has been reached. Gruden [more]
I was in the dark shadows of the ultrasound room when I first heard the words 'incompatible with life.' I didn’t understand. He was already alive.
The man had one-off roles on the shows.
As her first granddaughter, Princess Charlotte is set to inherit one of Princess Diana's most famous, iconic and coveted heirlooms.
Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino dropped a real whopper this week.
The Lakers had a 26-point lead against the 0-4 Thunder. They lost.
The newly-announced SKIMS x Fendi ready-to-wear collection launches on Nov. 9
Jada Pinkett Smith is getting real about her sex life with husband Will Smith. It’s a topic a lot of couples might relate to about keeping things spicy in the bedroom after many years together — and the expectations we place on a partner when it comes to our wants and desires. Jada had Gwyneth […]
Joel Quenneville shouldn't have been anywhere near the Panthers' bench on Wednesday.
Especially as they voyage back home, we wish the Arby family the best.
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York tried to goad the former president in an MSNBC interview.
James Harden, Chris Paul and Patrick Beverley provided further proof as to why the NBA's officiating changes were necessary.
Harry would "never forgive himself" if the same thing happened with his grandmother.
NASCAR fined crew chief Adam Stevens $20,000 and suspended him from Sunday’s Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC) when the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was found with two lug nuts not safe and secure after the playoff race at Kansas Speedway. Stevens was one of two crew chiefs suspended […]
Ben Roethlisberger says he's glad he's not the winningest QB at FirstEnergy Stadium.