On This Day: 29 December 1965
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
James Bond film "Thunderball" - Sean Connery's fourth outing as the suave British spy - had its London premiere. (Dec. 29)
James Bond film "Thunderball" - Sean Connery's fourth outing as the suave British spy - had its London premiere. (Dec. 29)
Halle Berry is having the best holiday vacation, relaxing by the ocean with nothing but a comforter covering her up. It looks like the most idyllic place to wake up after the frenzy of December. The actress shared the sultry photo on her Instagram page that showed her lounging on an outdoor bed overlooking the […]
Denzel Washington may “stay ready,” but he still considers himself a working actor who’s always trying to get better. In an interview with “Extra,” Washington […]
The newest trailer for The Batman is centered around Zoë Kravitz's Selina Kyle and Paul Dano's Riddler.
Clark Griswold could never.
It’s no secret that after women welcome a new baby, there’s a lot of pressure to try and return to their pre-baby body. From diets and exercise plans to “transformation” photos, there are so many mixed messages women get about the joy of having a child and the immediate scrutiny over how they look post-delivery. […]
Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and … The post Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now appeared first on BGR.
A woman on TikTok shared the strange items movie patrons left after a screening of "Sing 2."
Due to a number of factors, 2021 turned out to be the busiest year in the history of the MCU. In total, Marvel Studios released four movies and five new shows on Disney Plus. 2022 won’t be quite as jam-packed with Marvel content, but there are still plenty of new releases coming next year. Below, … The post All the new Marvel movies and shows coming to Disney Plus in 2022 appeared first on BGR.
A racially-charged tweet by Rep. Patricia Morgan has inflamed social media. Black Lives Matter RI calls to strip her of committee appointments.
Diana Ross spent the holidays with several members of her family including Tracee Ellis Ross and Evan Ross
InstagramLyndon McLeod, who police say killed five people during a deadly rampage in the Denver area, was an author dedicated to alt-right philosophies, including masculine supremacy, contrarian COVID-19 beliefs, and targeted violence against the “weak.”McLeod appears to have operated a plethora of Twitter and Instagram accounts under the alias Roman McClay, which he used for his three-book series Sanction. The book series, with its first book described in an Amazon review as “eloquent reflectio
Chris Brown’s genes from his paternal side of the family are strong. The singer’s father, Clinton Brown Sr., was photographed holding his granddaughter, Royalty Brown, […]
"Why do my eyes hurt?" "You've never used them before." Wow, real eyes realize real lies.View Entire Post ›
Stone reflects on the 30th anniversary of "JFK" and why America is "dumb about education."
You can all but see the buzzards circling overhead, can’t you? As Season 4 of Paramount Network’s Yellowstone nears its Sunday, Jan. 2, conclusion (8/7c), death is in the air. How could it not be, after Beth promised to kill Jamie, Garrett vowed to keep going after the Duttons, and that lone wolf ominously shadowed […]
There is going to be a lot of heated debate about the movies people said they hated.View Entire Post ›
It's actually a little more complicated than you think.View Entire Post ›
Noam Galai/GettyThe View’s already difficult path to replacing Meghan McCain as its resident conservative co-host was made slightly more difficult when one contender made clear she would not get vaccinated for COVID-19.Fox News contributor Lisa Marie Boothe interviewed with ABC News and The View executives earlier this year, a source close to Boothe told The Daily Beast. Those conservations ended, this person with knowledge of the situation said, after the conservative pundit made clear to the n
Francis Ford Coppola, Steven Spielberg, and a number of other critically acclaimed directors have directed at least one movie that critics tore apart.
Selena Gomez's new tattoo across her back has finally been revealed by celebrity tattoo artist Keith Scott “Bang Bang” McCurdy on Instagram.