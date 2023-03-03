Day 29 live updates: Judge to sentence Murdaugh after murder conviction, juror speaks out

Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Hampton-based attorney from a well-known politically connected family, is on trial in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty. He faces life in prison without parole if found guilty. The trial started Jan. 23 with jury selection, opening arguments and the initial round of witness testimony.

How to watch the Murdaugh double murder trial, who to follow from The State, Island Packet

9:30 a.m. — Judge to sentence Murdaugh after testimony

Judge Clifton Newman will sentence Murdaugh after his conviction on two counts of murder and two weapons charges.

A unanimous jury of 12 returned a guilty verdict on all counts Thursday night, after nearly three hours of deliberation.

Murdaugh is being held at the Colleton County jail.

State Attorney General Alan Wilson and lead prosecutor Creighton Waters spoke to reporters Thursday night, both reiterating that Murdaugh’s conviction means no one is above the law. Murdaugh is a former prominent Hampton-based attorney, who comes from a long line of solicitors.

Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin are expected to speak to reporters some time after the sentencing.

One juror, Craig Moyer, has spoken out since the conviction. Moyer said he was “guilty” from the start.

He told “Good Morning America” that Murdaugh “was a good liar, but not good enough.”

Moyer told GMA that it was the video pulled from Paul’s cellphone, showing Murdaugh at the dog kennels, that convinced him.