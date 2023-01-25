Day 3 live updates: Alex Murdaugh jury selection to wrap up, sister attends murder trial

Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Hampton-based attorney from a well-known politically-connected family, is on trial in the deaths of his wife and son.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty. He faces life in prison without parole if found guilty. The trial started Monday with jury selection, and is expected, for now, to run through Feb. 10 in Walterboro.

How to watch the Murdaugh double murder trial, who to follow from The State, Island Packet

10:29 a.m. — Alex Murdaugh arrives

Disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh arrived at the Colleton County Courthouse Wednesday morning for the third day of his double murder trial.

10:29 am Wednesday- Alex Murdaugh transported in a cage - arrives at Colleton County courthouse. Opening statements likely in a few hours pic.twitter.com/1oIX19xhG7 — John Monk (@jmonkatthestate) January 25, 2023

10:25 a.m. — Alex Murdaugh’s sister in court

Alex Murdaugh’s sister Lynn Murdaugh Goette in the courtroom at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool

Alex Murdaugh’s sister Lynn Murdaugh Goettee was in court Tuesday to support her younger brother.

Murdaugh’s defense team has called Murdaugh Goettee as a potential witness. She has largely remained out of the limelight amid the ongoing scandals surrounding her family. However, she is heard on several recordings speaking with her brother while he’s been locked up in jail.

Other people in the courtroom included state Rep. Justin Bamberg, a lawyer who represents several victims of Murdaugh’s financial crimes, and well-known attorney Joe McCulloch, who represents Connor Cook, one of the passengers inside the boat that crashed and killed Mallory Beach in 2019.

10:20 a.m. — Jury selection expected to wrap up

The second day of jury selection took place in the Alex Murdaugh trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool

The final round of jury selection is expected to begin around 11 a.m. After the 12 jurors and six alternates are selected, the trial will be underway with opening arguments.