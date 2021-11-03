On This Day: 3 November 2005
In 2005, Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon walked the press line for "Walk The Line" and had some fun along the way. (Nov. 3)
Dolly Parton sure knows how to cause a stir.
Tracee Ellis Ross‘ thirst trap left fans salivating after the actress posted a sexy photo while relaxing poolside. In the Instagram upload shared on Monday, […]
The British actress shows off a new two-piece.
*Pins to fall mood board.*
Mayim Bialik posted an old interview on TikTok of when she dressed up as 'Star Trek' characters and she mentioned a certain scene from 'The Wrath of Khan.'
In a Twitter thread, she wrote, "I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course." Actor and Anti-Vaxxer Kristy Swanson Hospitalized with COVID-19 Wren Graves
I didn’t want to use a phrase this obvious in my recap of Monday’s Dancing With the Stars, but my willpower is nonexistent: It was Queen Night in the ABC ballroom… but which couple’s Season 30 run bit the dust? (I don’t like it, but I had no choice.) With only nine couples left in the […]
Someone's been rewatching Sex and the City.
Bruce Willis' daughter Scout Willis, 30, commented, "This mask remains horrifying. What a family heirloom"
The "Harry Potter" actor and his dog switched Hogwarts Houses for the night
Country singer Tim McGraw is growing a beard for his role on the Yellowstone spinoff, 1883. Fans on Instagram were shocked to see his transformation.
Chloe Bailey, 23, just revealed her super sculpted abs in a barely-there Halloween costume on Instagram. She swears by bodyweight exercises to stay in shape.
Jennifer Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck share three children: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 and Samuel, 9
With Halloween now in the bag, the holiday season is in full swing, complete with a new campaign and collection from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty.
Practicality is in.
Queen Elizabeth has not one but two of her successors holding down the fort at this year’s United Nations Climate Change...
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats' home is said to be the inspiration for Tony Stark’s mansion in Iron Man
Hailey Bieber is getting candid about her relationship with Justin Bieber — including a rough patch where they didn't speak to one another.
The actress wore a velvet Fendi suit with a clutch bag and black boots at the Wall Street Journal Magazine's 2021 Innovator Awards.
Travis Barker left fans speculating about the next steps in his and Kourtney Kardashian's romance with his latest comment under her photo.