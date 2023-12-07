Day 3: Portsmouth police officer testifies, jury visits Tatem Ave.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth jury visited Tatum Avenue Wednesday, six years after a police officer shot a burglary suspect three times.

Judge William Shaw III, Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Atty Haille Hogfeldt, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Warman and defense attorney Nick Renninger accompanied the 12 jurors. The group was not allowed to ask questions and was only able to spend about 15-minutes in the area of the 2017 shooting scene.

Following the jury visit to the location, Officer Jeremy Durocher took the stand. The 37-year-old now works for the Portsmouth criminal investigations unit. He joined the Portsmouth Police Department in December 2016 and is “here every day to protect the city.”

About one year later, in October 2017, he was “walking into an unknown situation” when he was dispatched for a burglary call, Durocher told the jury.

The officer said he saw the suspect, later identified as Deontrace Ward, “crouched down” in the back of the house with a “gun pointed at me,” adding that “I see an all-black handgun pointing at me.”

Watching a frame-by-frame of his body camera video, Durocher explained that he was trained to use a gun if a suspect has a gun.

“Without a doubt, he had a firearm in his hand,” he said.

After yelling a command, Durocher said he fired two shots before Ward jumped the fence.

“He was mere seconds away from running into other officers,” Durocher said.

He then fired two more shots until Ward fell to the ground. He also said this was the first time he had ever fired his gun while on the police force.

Durocher got emotional twice while on the stand. He explained that Ward had a gun and was an “active threat” to the other officers.

However, on body camera video, Durocher is heard telling the other officers on scene that Ward “came out the window and had a gun pointed at me.”

The prosecutor challenged Durocher’s recollection of the events, saying Durocher is heard twice saying he was scared. Warman asked Durocher several questions about the direction Ward was running and whether officers were on the other side of the fence in the direction Durocher was shooting.

The prosecution team also honed in on the still frames to attempt to show the jury Ward’s hand while running and both of his hands on top of the fence.

The defense rested following Durocher’s testimony as the courtroom was packed with police officers there to support him. During Wednesday’s proceedings, defense attorney Del. Don Scott motioned for a mistrial for the following reasons:

A juror was seen in a 2021 photograph with Tamara Shewmake , the chief administrator at the Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office and a member of the Portsmouth School Board. The two are a part of the same Greek letter organization. The juror said she doesn’t know her other than she’s on the school board.

Another juror told Judge Williams Shaw III she taught a witness 25 years ago. The two are Facebook friends.

Scott asked for a mistrial, saying the jury pool is “tainted” and it is unfair to continue. Shaw decided to continue with the trial and jury pool.

Closing arguments are expected to start Thursday morning. Follow 10 On Your Side’s Chris Horne for the latest.

