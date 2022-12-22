DAY 3: Search for missing Columbus infant, suspect continues; Kidnapping charges filed

Dec. 22—Authorities are continuing to search for a female suspect and one of two 5-month-old Columbus boys she's accused of kidnapping when she stole a car Monday night.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Kason and Kyair Thomas early Tuesday morning. A passenger at the Dayton International Airport found Kyair Thomas in the economy lot around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Columbus police announced Tuesday afternoon kidnapping charges had been filed against 24-year-old Nalah Jackson. A be on the lookout, or BOLO, for Jackson and a stolen black 2010 Honda Accord was also issued for Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The car is reportedly missing it's front bumper and has a "Westside City Toys" bumper sticker on the back. The car's left tail light is busted, but still works.

Anyone with information that could be related to the investigation should call the Columbus Police tip line at 614-645-4701, the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or 911.

Jackson is from Columbus but has ties to Riverside, as well as family in Chicago, according to authorities.

She was sighted in Huber Heights early Tuesday morning at a gas station. Surveillance video showed her talking to an employee and asking for money, according to a Columbus Division of Police Facebook post. She was still driving the stolen Honda Accord at that time.

Columbus Deputy Chief Smith Weir said during a Tuesday press conference the Huber Heights sighting took place before Kyair Thomas was left at the airport.

The infant was wrapped in a blanket and in a car seat when the passenger found him, Linda Hughes, City of Dayton air service manager, said. Butler Twp. medics examined Kyair Thomas and he appeared to be in good health.

The twins' mother, Wilhelmina Barnett, as well as other family and friends searched the Dayton area Tuesday hoping to find Kason Thomas.

"I just want to let Kason know we're looking for him," Barnett said.