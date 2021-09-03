On This Day: 3 September 1966
In 1966, Donovan reached No. 1 on the Billboard singles chart in the U.S. with seminal psychedelic song “Sunshine Superman" (Sept. 3)
Simone Biles just used her well-deserved free time to play Never Have I Ever with fans, and nothing was off-limits.On Wednesday, the 24-year-old...
Swedish pop group finally releases singles "I Still Have Faith In You" and "Don't Shut Me Down"
There aren't enough 🔥 emojis to go around for this couple!
Outtake will feature on upcoming L.A. Woman reissue
UPDATED: Once news broke that Olivia Rodrigo had added members of Paramore to songwriting credits on her summer smash “Good 4 U,” observers immediately began calculating what that meant for Hayley Williams and Josh Farro, the credited members of the long-running group, who are now in line to own half of the hit’s royalties. The […]
Sidharth Shukla, the Indian actor and reality TV star, has died suddenly at the age of 40. Widespread reports from India state that Shukla suffered a heart attack. The BBC could not confirm cause but spoke to a doctor at a local hospital in Mumbai who confirmed the actor was dead upon being admitted to […]
Debbie Gibson shared a vulnerable birthday post on Instagram alongside a pic of herself looking joyous in a bikini.
Ready, set, tango! The list of Dancing With the Stars pros returning to compete in the ballroom has been revealed. See if your favorite is confirmed for another spin around the dance floor.
"If David Lynch had been able to make his own film, it would have been brilliant."
It's essential viewing.
Regé-Jean Page held hands with Emily Brown walking into the awards show, during which the actor won the Standout Performance of the Year Award for his breakout role in Bridgerton
You can watch it now on Disney+.
Murray spent decades playing alongside the biggest names in hard rock and metal, but was plagued the whole time by poor timing and bad luck
The vanishing of Vanishing Point.
Matt James finally gave in to Bachelor Nation and got rid of the face fur! See the former Bachelor's new look.
"We technically just got the keys, but I already feel so at home," the HGTV star says in an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's new episode of Christina on the Coast
“Star Trek: Picard” Season 2 will see Jean-Luc squaring off against an old adversary: the Borg Queen. Variety has confirmed that Annie Wersching will play the Borg Queen in the second season of the Paramount Plus series. Wersching will now be the third actress to take on the role after Alice Krige played the leader […]
“When I was pregnant with Liberty in quarantine I would listen to The Eagles on repeat over and over,” Meghan McCain said of her connection to the band
It appears that both Meyer and his girlfriend have now posted TikToks responding to rumors surrounding explicit footage circulating online.
Conservative personality Candace Owens was trending on Twitter Wednesday after a private COVID-19 testing service denied her service for spreading […] The post Candace Owens denied service at COVID test site for spreading misinformation appeared first on TheGrio.