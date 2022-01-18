Day 3: Testimony to continue in trial of accused gunmen in 2017 Colerain mass shooting

Jurors will continue to hear testimony Tuesday in the trial of Michael Sanon and James Echols, two men accused in a mass shooting in Colerain Township.

Echols, 26, and Sanon, 24, both Columbus residents, face numerous counts in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court including aggravated murder.

The charges stem from a July 8, 2017, shooting at a residence on Capstan Drive that killed a woman and left eight others injured, including three children, in what prosecutors say was an attempted murder-for-hire.

On Thursday, jurors heard testimony from two former Colerain police officers who were among the first to respond to the shooting, as well as a Cincinnati police investigator who laid out physical evidence recovered from the scene – including 9mm shell casings found in numerous areas throughout the house.

Bryan Garrett, whose wife Autum was fatally shot, also took to the witness stand and described the physical and emotional trauma endured by his family following the shooting.

Autum Garrett

The couple’s 1-year-old child was struck in the knee and arm; their 3-year-old child was shot in the head and both legs, but survived, documents say. Bryan Garrett, 28, was struck in the head, thigh and wrist, losing sight in one of his eyes.

Body camera footage played in court showed children and adults strewn out across the front room of the house on Capstan Drive. Autum Garrett was slumped over on the couch covered in blood.

Prosecutors say Cheyanne Willis, Autum Garrett’s cousin, was the target of the shooting. Willis, then 21, was shot in the left thigh, court documents say.

Also charged in the case is Roshawn Bishop, 31, of West Price Hill and Vandell Slade, 33, of Columbus. Trial dates for Slade as well as Bishop have not been set.

Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Allison Oswall said Willis had loaned Bishop $10,000 and had also told him she was pregnant with his child.

As Willis began pressuring Bishop, who prosecutors say is a drug dealer, to pay back the money, he made plans for Echols and Sanon to kill her, Oswall said.

Story continues

Slade is accused of connecting Echols and Sanon with Bishop, according to the documents.

Attorneys for both Echols and Sanon have said there’s no physical evidence connecting the two men to the scene of the shooting and that both are victims of circumstance.

The trial is expected to resume Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. before Common Pleas Judge Robert Goering. Jury trials in Hamilton County will be suspended starting Tuesday, though any trials currently underway are being allowed to continue.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Day 3: Testimony to continue in Colerain mass shooting trial