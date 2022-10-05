Day 3 of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack trial: Brooks requests an adjournment for COVID-19 protocols

WAUKESHA - On Day 3 of his trial, during what was supposed to be strictly an administrative session preceding testimony, Darrell Brooks Jr. told the court he has been feeling COVID-level ill.

That resulted in a spate of motions, arguments and warnings, plus unexpected testimony from a jail administrator, as Brooks sought to adjourn the trial while he continues COVID-19 protocols pending test results on Friday.

As on previous days, Brooks repeatedly objected out of turn and spoke over the voices of other court officials, eventually resulting in his removal to a separate courtroom where his microphone was muted and he often held up a laminated "objection" sign.

"I gave him nine warnings before I removed him to another courtroom," Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow said, as bailiffs removed him Wednesday afternoon.

Before opening statements from prosecutors and Brooks himself takes place Thursday, Dorow wanted a day to set some ground rules in how the trial should proceed.

Brooks told the court he thinks he has COVID-19

Much of it revolved around Brooks' decision to represent himself, leaving him without an attorney trained in court rules and etiquette. But it began with Brooks telling the court he was currently under a COVID-19 protocol after feeling unwell and awaiting test results by Friday.

"Frankly, I'm very afraid right now because I don't know what's going on. I'm fully vaccinated," Brooks said. "I know people who have died at COVID, and I'm as scared as hell."

The intentional homicide trial involving Brooks, the man accused of killing six and injuring 61 others with his SUV during the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade, begins in earnest at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Faced with a total of 76 criminal counts, he opted less than a week before the trial to represent himself, allowing his attorneys to withdraw from the case.

Brooks said COVID symptoms have hit him hard

Brooks said he had noticed both fatigue and a distinct loss of taste Tuesday, after feeling ill for several previous days.

Dorow asked if Brooks would be willing to have a rapid test conducted to try to keep the trial on schedule. He generally evaded her question, responding that the jail had told him the two-day test was his only available option.

Dorow asked if he would object to her questioning jailers or other staff about what has transpired. He said he would.

But Dorow said that since he was at least six feet from any other person, and masked, the courthouse's safety protocols were being met.

Waukesha County district attorney called the COVID claim bogus

Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper wasn't buying it.

"We believe this is nothing more than another delay tactic from Mr. Brooks, ... in line with the defendant's behavior" at recent hearings, Opper said, almost immediately interrupted by Brooks with an objection.

She said previously recorded phone calls between Brooks and his mother indicated he had intended to delay the trial for several weeks.

Opper noted that if he had began feeling ill since the weekend, he would already be approaching the five-day isolation protocol. But, more specifically, she focused on whether Brooks had avoided being tested rapidly, causing a two-day delay.

