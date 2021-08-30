On This Day: 30 August 2018
Director Alfonso Cuarón unveiled “Roma” with a premiere at the Venice Film Festival. (Aug. 30)
We’ve written a fair bit now about how much success Netflix has had lately with content in the horror genre. For one of the latest examples, check out our post from earlier on Friday, about a new demonic horror movie on the streamer that managed to earn a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. Meanwhile, Netflix has … The post This gripping mystery thriller on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens appeared first on BGR.
Kristen Stewart wowed CinemaCon attendees Wednesday with first footage of her role as Princess Diana in "Spencer." Now you can see the teaser trailer.
The airport escape in Argo was way more chill (and Canadian) in real life.View Entire Post ›
Hawke says he found his co-star "incredibly irritating" due to his constant joking.
In The Breakfast Club, the nerd's license plate says, "EMC 2" and the jock's says, "OHIOST."View Entire Post ›
Former child star Matthew Mindler, who went missing from his rural Millersville University campus in Pennsylvania earlier this week, has been confirmed dead. The university confirmed his death with an announcement to the student body. “It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, […]
A few days after Lisa Rinna's televised complaints about Amelia Hamlin's boyfriend Scott Disick, the model appeared to get back at her parents by sharing a photo of them in the nude.
The husband of former Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes is “transitioning to the other side,” she announced to patrons […] The post Nene Leakes says husband Gregg is “transitioning to the other side” appeared first on TheGrio.
Robert Ray was blown off screen immediately after stepping into the wind and had to fight his way back to safety.
The 'Best Friends' rapper took to Instagram to show off her bikini body while living it up on a tropical vacay.
Veteran TV actor Ed Asner, best known for playing Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and winner of a record-setting seven Emmy awards, has died at the age of 91. The news was confirmed by Asner’s family on Twitter: “We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. […]
Drummer behind the kit for rock classic "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida" was only member to appear on every studio album from hard rock band
Grace's mother Bindi Irwin called the adorable image of the duo "absolutely beautiful"
At this point, Marvel has so many projects in development that it’s hard to keep track of them all. Over the next three months, Marvel Studios has no fewer than four more projects still on the way. Providing there aren’t any delays, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Hawkeye, and Spider-Man: No … The post Marvel will reportedly introduce a new character in a Disney Plus show no one knew was coming appeared first on BGR.
Gyllenhaal is a 911 dispatch operator in Antoine Fuqua's remake of Gustav Möller's Danish hit from 2018.
After its premiere in the late 1980s, A Different World became Black sitcom royalty. Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison, who […] The post Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy reflect on ‘A Different ‘World’ appeared first on TheGrio.