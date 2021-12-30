On This Day: 30 December 1928

NextShark

“Squid Game” director Hwang Dong Hyuk and Netflix announced Season 2 and Season 3 plans and possibilities for the hit K-drama. The next game: Hwang confirmed that the plotline of Season 2 will focus on Seong Gi Hun's story as he seeks answers and tries to take down the people behind the “Squid Game,” reported Soompi. “The focus [of the season] will be the story of [Lee Jung Jae‘s character] Seong Gi Hun unraveling [the mysteries of the organization behind the game],” he said in an online interview with the Korean broadcaster KBS.