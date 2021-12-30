On This Day: 30 December 1928
Music star Bo Diddley was born in Mississippi. (Dec. 30)
Music star Bo Diddley was born in Mississippi. (Dec. 30)
Everything you need to know ahead of the match
Earth is, simply put, a ball of confusion these days for most of us—from its pandemics to its politics and everything in between. Fortunately, we can find clarity simply by looking up at the sky. The daily earth horoscope offers a key to the chaos that clouds our lives with a glance at the transits of the moment.
It's a #freshstart for Demi.
United States navy vessels seized 385 kilograms (849 pounds) of heroin in the Arabian Sea worth some $4 million, in a major bust by the international maritime operation in the region, officials said Thursday. The USS Tempest and USS Typhoon seized the drugs hidden aboard a stateless fishing vessel plying Mideast waters, the international task force said in a statement. The Navy said the fishing vessel likely came from Iran.
Caleb Williams was terrific in the Sooners' Alamo Bowl win but he didn't give OU fans what they really wanted — assurances he would return in 2022.
Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball combined for 56 points, 19 rebounds and 12 assists to power them past the Pacers.
Rumor has it that the hit western drama Yellowstone may be back for another season. Here's what we know so far about the chances for season 5.
Footballers playing in China's national team should remove any existing tattoos and are "strictly prohibited" from getting any new ones, the country's sports administration body has said.
Career comes to premature end for longtime Clemson linebacker James Skalski in Cheez-It Bowl.
How much would Notre Dame miss him Saturday?
Jasprit Bumrah was hailed by Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour after making two late breakthroughs on the fourth day of the first Test against South Africa on Wednesday.
Starting Saturday, January 1st, 2022, a significant slate of NBC Sports programming and events will appear on USA Network as NBCSN ceases operations.
Halo Infinite is currently facing a bug where bots join multiplayer teams to fill empty slots and then stick around after their actual-human replacements join the match, resulting in unbalanced teams for multiplayer matches.
Penn State wrestling may have an answer for one of the lingering questions in its lineup.
“Squid Game” director Hwang Dong Hyuk and Netflix announced Season 2 and Season 3 plans and possibilities for the hit K-drama. The next game: Hwang confirmed that the plotline of Season 2 will focus on Seong Gi Hun's story as he seeks answers and tries to take down the people behind the “Squid Game,” reported Soompi. “The focus [of the season] will be the story of [Lee Jung Jae‘s character] Seong Gi Hun unraveling [the mysteries of the organization behind the game],” he said in an online interview with the Korean broadcaster KBS.
About 12 years ago, Chiara Garberi decided to check out the ice rink in her New Jersey neighborhood to see if it might be a place where she could skate for fun on weekends. With her daughter, Isabeau Levito, in tow, Garberi arrived at a moment when competitive figure skaters were training. Levito, then age
The Packers would go into the season's final week with the No. 1 seed in the NFC wrapped up if Matt LaFleur's team beats the Vikings and the Cowboys lose to the Cardinals.
Vikings WR Adam Thielen will be out the rest of the regular season after undergoing surgery for his ankle injury, per Chad Graff of The Athletic.
Despite the disappointing 2021 season so far, the Vikings are a promising team.
Wisconsin's All-Big Ten defensive lineman joins the team in Las Vegas