Day 4 of deliberations: Juror replaced in trial of man accused of killing Weymouth officer

DEDHAM − A jury member was dismissed Wednesday because of a planned vacation as the group was set to enter its fourth day of deliberations in the trial of a man accused of murdering a Weymouth police officer and a town resident.

The 12-person jury is deciding the fate of Emanuel Lopes, who is accused of killing police Sgt. Michael Chesna and Vera Adams in 2018.

One of the alternates, a woman, was selected to replace the juror and the group was instructed to begin its deliberations again. The juror who was dismissed was also a woman.

The jury, which has asked two questions of Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone, deliberated for about 17 hours last week before taking a four-day weekend for the Fourth of July holiday.

The jury of nine women and three men from Worcester County began deliberations Wednesday, June 28, more than a month after they heard opening arguments.

Cindy Chesna, left, and her family react to the restart of jury deliberations Wednesday in the trial of the man accused of murdering her husband, Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna, and town resident Vera Adams.

First week of delibrations: Jury asks second question as deliberations continue in Emanuel Lopes' double-murder trial

Lopes is facing 11 charges in connection with a July 15, 2018, shooting. His defense lawyer has argued that he suffered from mental illness and his condition had worsened that day. Lopes was in "a state of oblivion" during the encounters with Chesna and Adams, the lawyer, Larry Tipton, said during his closing statement.

Jury asks for specific pages of an expert witness report

The jury was heard from for the second time Friday afternoon when members asked for specific pages of a report from one of the expert witnesses. The pages were not submitted as evidence in the case.

Cannone replied with a simple "no."

Jury asks for reports for transcripts from four expert witnesses

Last Thursday, the jury had asked for reports or transcripts of testimony from four expert witnesses who testified in the case.

"We don't have access to them," the judge responded in a note to the jury.

Defendant Emanuel Lopes listens to his lawyer Larry Tipton before a new juror is selected from the alternates Wednesday during his murder trial.

Cannone and lawyers for prosecution and defense spent part of last Thursday afternoon reviewing medical exhibits and redacting items that were not part of the testimony presented to jurors.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Day 4: Juror replaced in trial man accused of killing Weymouth officer