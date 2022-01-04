On This Day: 4 January 2011

Good Morning America

"I'd like to thank all the people who have taken the time, during this busy holiday season, to reach out and explain to me that, actually, I'm a man," Schneider began. While Schneider's tweet has garnered much support, amassing thousands of retweets and comments as well as 34,000 likes, it was a response from Broadway star Harvey Fierstein that wowed her most. Schneider previously opened up about what being a trans woman on a platform like "Jeopardy!" means to her, calling it an "important, but also relatively minor" part of who she is.