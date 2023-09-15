Day 4 Live Blog: Amber McDaniel trial

FORT WORTH, Texas — The punishment trial of Amber Nichole McDaniel for charges related to the death of her 2-year-old son, Jason Wilder McDaniel, went into the fourth day of testimony on Friday.

Amber pleaded guilty in April in Wichita Falls to child endangerment for bringing Wilder around her ex-boyfriend, James Irven Staley III.

She also pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence for deleting messages on her cell phone between her and Staley from late September 2018 and through Oct. 10, 2018.

Staley was convicted of the capital murder of a child under 10 and sentenced March 13 to life in prison without parole.

He smothered Wilder with a pillow in his crib and then moved his body to the floor to make it look as if the child died as a result of a fall from the crib Oct. 11, 2018, according to testimony.

Thirtieth District Judge Jeff McDaniel ordered Amber's trial moved to Fort Worth because of pre-trial publicity. Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie is the lead prosecutor.

Chief Felony Prosecutor Kyle Lessor is assisting him. Wichita Falls defense attorney Mark Barber is representing Amber.

Amber, who is eligible for probation, faces two to 10 years in prison for evidence tampering, a third-degree felony, and six months to 24 months in state jail for child endangerment, a state jail felony.

Amber's husband and Wilder's father, Robert "Bubba" McDaniel Jr., is recovering from a nonfatal gunshot to his arm. Bubba was shot Sunday evening while with his 17-year-old son in Wichita Falls. The 17-year-old was not shot.

Police arrested the man they believe shot Bubba after a standoff Monday at a Wichita Falls apartment complex.

Amber Nichole McDaniel leaves the courtroom at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth where her trial it taking place.

11:14 a.m. Longtime prosecutor Lisa Tanner took the stand to testify on behalf of a criminal defendant for the first time in her career.

Tanner served as a special prosecutor in Staley's capital murder trial earlier this year. Soon, Gillespie will be cross-examining the prosecutor who helped him put Staley in prison for life. He considers her to be a legend because of her experience in capital murder prosecution.

Tanner testified that she worked for the Texas Attorney General's Office, but she left there because of the turmoil now going on in that office. Tanner became an independent prosecutor for hire.

Tanner told the jury that she was lead prosecutor in eight cases that resulted in defendants being sent to death row.

She and Amber met a number of times and talked on the phone several times, Tanner said.

“We had a lot of heart to hearts," Tanner said.

She is important as a witness in the STaley trial.

11:03 a.m. The jury returned, and Gillespie continued cross-examining Burke.

She focused on giving little ground.

10:43 a.m. The judge sent the jury out on a break.

McKnight had a quick talk with Burke. The judge asked her not to talk over Gillespie so the court report can get everything down and to stick to only answering the question before her.

Burke interrupted the judge, who said, "Certainly, don't interrupt me."

He told Burke that Barber would have ample opportunity to ask her follow-up questions.

10:06 a.m. Bubba's mother, Karen Burke, took the stand.

She kept Wilder every day while Bubba and Amber worked, Burke testified.

“He was a special child. He was very smart, and it was because of her," Burke told the jury, referring to Amber. "She was an exceptional mother.”

Burke found out about Wilder’s death when a detective called her and told her that he was found deceased that morning.

Bubba was hysterical when he found out. He was working in San Antonio, and Burke was afraid for him to drive back to Wichita Falls, she told the jury.

“Amber was devastead. Bubba was devastead. We all helped in the planning of the funeral," Burke testified.

She has been fighting tears on the stand, and she broke down crying more when Barber asks her how it was to watch her grandson being lowered into a grave.

Bubba is still not over Wilder’s murder, Burke testified.

“He beats himself up all the time," Burke told the jury.

Bubba feels like he should have been there to protect his son, Burke testified. He was out of town when Wilder was murdered.

She is not over her grandson's death.

“How can you ever get past that?" Burke told the jury.

She misses Wilder and thinks about him all the time.

“The song that was played at his funeral, I hear it at work every once in a while, and it makes me stop in my tracks," Burke told the jury.

It always makes her cry, Burke testified.

When Gillespie cross-examines her, the sparks fly. She often disagrees with his contentions about Amber, posed as questions for her to agree or disagree with.

9 a.m. Tara Campisi, Staley's ex, was the first witness of the day.

She told the jury she "unfortunately" knew Staley and had a short relationship with him. Campisi, the mother of Staley's daughter, knew him three months before she moved in with him.

Both were living in Dallas when they met. She lived with him for four months and then moved out. She got pregnant after that and was living at home.

Campisi testified that she didn't rush into moving back in with him. She was seven months pregnant when she left Staley.

It was very much a toxic relationship with mental, psychological and verbal abuse, she testified.

"I would say a month after we started dating, I started thiniking this person is unlike anybody I've ever been with," she said.

He called her names, blamed her for everything, gave her the cold shoulder and slept all day.

He made her feel unappreciated, Campisi testifed.

Later in the relationship, things got worse, but he was able to hide it better, she told the jury. He spent a lot of time at his father's office in Turtle Creek.

Staley was abusive over texts, she testified. He was manipulative.

"There's so many examples, but he had a way of turning every situation around making it seem like it was my fault," Campisi testified. "It was my fault that he slept through the weekend. ... It was my fault that he had to take so much medication to get taxes done. Then he had a way of just beating me down."

She knew who she was when she went into the relationship, but Staley took a toll.

More: Day 3 Live Blog: Amber McDaniel trial

"Even now all these years later, I still have scars emotionally," she told the jury.

He isolated her by getting her to move to Wichita Falls, Campisi said. He was controlling and gas lighted her.

Campisi confirmed that she felt defeated by what he did to her in the relationship. She continued dating him after she moved out, but he continued to be abusive.

He texted a lot, she testified. She never saw anyone who texted so much.

She told the jury there would be five good days in a month.

"James had a way of apologizing. He would send me selfies of himself crying, snot coming down from his nose. It would be like nobody loves me. I'm sorry. Please don't leave me," Campisi said.

Things would be good, but they would got back to bad soon. Campisi went through many cycles of abuse with Staley.

She testified that he had a sick sense of humor. He would call their daughter "dumpster," and he would call her a "wet blanket. She could produce thousands of thousands of messages that would be disturbing from Staley.

"His sense of humor, I've never met anybody like that," Campisi told the jury.

He would joke around with her daughter and tell her she was stinky, she testified.

Staley would be called profane names used to put down women with adjectives in front of them like ungrateful and selfish.

Her father always told her she was wearing a mask, Campisi testified. Around her family she was smiling and pretended like everything was fine. She was too embarrassed to admit what was happening.

"When I was pregnant, I started driving back home every weekend from Wichita Falls back to Dallas," she testified.

It took her some time to go through with leaving him and going back home.

"I felt sorry for him," Campisi said. "He said early on, no one loves me. I mess up everything that comes into my life."

Jason Wilder McDaniel is shown here with his father, Bubba McDaniel.

He would cry, she testified.

"I thought I could save him," Campisis told the jury.

After she left him, she asked herself why she was in that relationship.

Staley's ex-finance reached out to Campisi through Facebook and shared things with her that really helped her make sense of things, Campisi testified.

"She said that she was emotionally traumatized by being with him," Campisi told the jury.

He was manipulative and abusive, but she called off the wedding.

"She warned me she got sucked back in every time," Campisi testifed.

The ex-finance was finally able to walk away and changed her number, Campisi testified.

Their custody arrangements for him to see their daughter involved short visits and no overnights until she was 3, Campisi said. They would have conflicts over text regarding his visitation with the child.

When their daughter was 6 months old, Staley demanded she bring their child to Wichita Falls so he could see her, Campisi said. She complied because otherwise, he was going to come get the baby, and Campisi didn't have a legal agreement yet.

They would have arguments over text that lasted into the early morning with Staley making demands, she testified.

He was lax in providing child support.

"James used to always skip to his own beat and didn't really care about anybody else's feelings, time, emotions," Campisi told the jury.

Child Protective Services got involved in one incident, Campisi said. Their daughter was only two months old when Staley demanded she bring her to Wichita Falls.

She drove there and sure enough Staley stayed up all night and slept until almost noon the next day, Campisi said. She loaded up her car and just needed a few more things.

Campisi was carrying formula boxes, and he pushed her, causing her to basically do a cartwheel, she testified. She is still in back pain to this day from that.

He apologized, she testified. Campisi left and had driven 30 minutes toward Dallas and decided to turn around and go to the authorities in Wichita Falls. Campisi was relieved that CPS was geting involved.

Later, she, Staley and his mom, Nancy, made an agreement for the little girl to stay overnight, and Nancy had to be there, Campisi testified. This was the weekend that Staley's home was vandalized.

Nancy went out of the house to get something, and Staley locked her out, she testified.

That was after Wilder's murder.

Staley would not talk Wilder's death with Campisi, she testified. She had felt sympathy because she knew it was traumatizing to find someone dead.

But he would just say that he didn't know what happened, she told the jury.

During a rare weekend visit of her daughter with Staley, she Facetimed Campisi on an iPad, she testified. The child wanted chocolate milk, and Staley was sleeping and wouldn't get up.

This happened while Staley was living in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, Campisi testified. She contacted the authorities there. They couldn't get in the building. After that, she limited his visits.

She did allow Staley to stay in one of the six bedrooms of her house so he could see their child, Campisi testified. Staley did not interact with their daughter much. Instead, he slept all day.

Campisi was at her hair salon one day, and Staley brought their child's rainboots, she testified.

"Jesus Christ, ..., just hug me," Staley said to their daughter when she didn't want to hug him.

"He was a horrible father," Campisi said.

She testified that she did not warn Amber about Staley.

Campisi has thought about how to tell her daughter about what happened with Wilder.

"I think it will affect her later. She wants to know what happened to Wilder. I know she doesn't want to talk to her father," Campisi testified.

Campisi told her daughter it is her story and not to be ashamed of it. She felt that her daughter was approaching the age that Staley would have affected her.

"I told James, you better get it together," Campisi said.

She told him their daughter was not a toddler anymore and would have questions.

Campisi testified that her daughter has good memories of Amber.

"When Wilder passed away, I just said to myself, I just wish Amber had longer," Campisi said.

What she means is longer to see that the apologies will happen, but then it will be the same thing again with the abuse and manipulation, Campisi testified.

Campisi doesn't know if she would have become aware of that in the short time Amber was with Staley.

Gillespie started his cross-examination by asking Campisi if she had seen the text messages Staley sent Amber.

Campisi testified she has not.

Gillespie asked her if Staley's actions — murder, assault -- went beyond a quirky odd sense of humor.

She agreed that they did. Campisi also confirmed that when it became clear her daughter didn't want to be around Staley after the incident in Oklahoma, Campisi took steps to protect her daughter.

In addition, Staley's prosecution was important, and his bond conditions precluded him from seeing their daughter, Campisi agreed.

She confirmed that she gave investigators a lengthy interview and cooperated to help the DA's Office.

"I know she's with me," Campisi said.

With time it gets easier, but it hurts every day, she testified.

Gillespie asked her if it upsets her that STaley abused Wilder in front of their daughter.

"Abused him period," Campisi said, dabbing at her eyes with a tissue.

She testified that she was not aware that Amber came home from a bar, and their daughter told her that Staley had pushed Wilder off the bed.

"Your daughter was subjected to emotional abuse iwht this defendant in the house, correct?" Gillespie said.

Campisi agreed.

And Amber never picked up the phone and called her to tell her what Staley did? Gillespie said.

Campisi agreed that Amber did not.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Read her recent work here. Her X handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Day 4 Live Blog: Amber McDaniel trial