Day 4 live updates: Murdaugh told police murders were related to boat crash, body cam shows

Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Hampton-based attorney from a well-known politically-connected family, is on trial in the deaths of his wife and son.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty. He faces life in prison without parole if found guilty. The trial started this week with jury selection and opening arguments, and is expected, for now, to run through Feb. 10 in Walterboro.

Alex Murdaugh becomes emotional after seeing his family in the courtroom as opening statements begin in his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (Grace Beahm Alford/The State via AP)

10:20 a.m. — Murdaugh told police murders were related to boat crash

Prosecutor Creighton Waters plays footage from Greene’s body camera for the jury. On the night of the murders, Alex Murdaugh appears to tell Greene he thought the murders of his wife and son were related to the 2019 boat crash that killed Mallory Beach, according to the footage.

“This a long story. My son was in a boat wreck…he’s been getting threats. Most of it’s been benign stuff we didn’t take serious. You know, he’s been getting punched. I know that’s what it is,” Murdaugh is heard saying in the recording.

Waters appears to be trying to show that Murdaugh immediately offered a theory about the murders when police arrived at the scene.

9:51 a.m. — Prosecutors call 1st witness

Prosecutor Creighton Waters calls his first witness: Sgt. Daniel Greene with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. Greene was the first officer who responded to the murder scene on June 7, 2021.

Greene describes arriving at the scene and finding the lifeless bodies of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. He says he spoke with Alex Murdaugh, who immediately began telling him about the 2019 boat crash that killed Mallory Beach.

Alex Murdaugh appears to be crying in court as Greene describes the scene.

9:41 a.m. — Email condemns jury disclosure

Judge Clifton Newman opens court proceedings stating he received an email just before 6 p.m. Wednesday from a man named Chris Wilson. Wilson, according to Newman, complained about a violation of Newman’s court order that prohibited the public from disclosing the identity of jurors. Newman says he did not respond to the email.

Newman says he does not know whether this is the same Chris Wilson who is listed as a witness in the trial. That Chris Wilson is Bamberg-based attorney and longtime friend of Alex Murdaugh who has emerged as a key player in the ongoing saga.

Judge Clifton Newman encourages potential jurors to stand and stretch as jury selection nears completion in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP)

9:35 a.m. — First witness to take the stand

Prosecutor Creighton Waters and Murdaugh’s defense attorney Dick Harpootlian gave dueling, and compelling, opening arguments on Tuesday. Today, the first witness will take the stand.

9:27 a.m. — Alex Murdaugh’s family arrives

Alex Murdaugh's surviving son, Buster Murdaugh, arrives at the courthouse today for day 4 of the murder trial.

Alex Murdaugh’s remaining son, Buster, and his younger brother, John Marvin, have arrived at the Colleton County Courthouse. Buster and John Marvin Murdaugh made a surprise appearance in court Wednesday. Both are listed as potential witnesses for the defense.