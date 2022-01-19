Day 4: More testimony to come in trial of accused gunmen in 2017 Colerain mass shooting

Testimony will continue Wednesday morning in the trial of two men accused of carrying out an attempted murder-for-hire at a home in Colerain Township five years ago.

Michael Sanon, 24, and James Echols, 26, both Columbus residents, are facing numerous charges in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court including aggravated murder.

The charges stem from a July 8, 2017 shooting at a home on Capstan Drive that killed a woman and injured eight others, including three children.

On Tuesday, jurors heard testimony from Cheyanne Willis, 26, who prosecutors say was the target of the shooting. Willis was shot in the left thigh.

Cheyanne Willis, at left, gets into a vehicle in front of her home, July 9, 2017. Less than 12 hours earlier, two gunmen barged into the home and shot nine people, including Willis. Three of those shot were children. One female was killed. James Echols and Michael Sanon are currently on trial, Jan. 12, 2022, for the killing Autum Garrett, 22. The day before, there was a gender reveal party for her at her home in Colerain Township. It was later revealed she was never pregnant.

Willis testified that she loaned Roshawn Bishop, a man she met through her job at Boost Mobile and later had an affair with, $10,000 with the expectation he would pay the money back within 30 days.

As Willis began pressuring Bishop to pay back the money, he made plans for James Echols and Michael Sanon to kill her, according to prosecutors. Bishop, 31, of West Price Hill, is also facing murder charges in the case.

The night before the shooting, Willis said she saw Bishop in a vehicle near her home with another male figure. She said he called her a few minutes later asking why she wasn't home.

Sometime after 11 p.m. on the night of the shooting, two men armed with handguns entered the house through an unlocked door, according to police reports, and began spraying the living room with bullets.

Willis' cousin, Autum Garrett, 22, was fatally shot. Garrett, her husband Bryan Garrett and their two children had traveled from their home in Indiana to Cincinnati to attend a wedding and spend time with family.

The Garrett family was attending a gender reveal party held for Willis at her home.

Willis miscarried in June 2017 but went ahead with the gender reveal party because she didn't know how to tell her family and friends, she said, admitting on the witness stand that she misled those who attended the party.

At the time, Willis told the media that she lost her fetus after being shot. But a week later, police announced Willis had admitted she wasn't pregnant.

Also charged in the case is Vandell Slade, 33, of Columbus. Slade is accused of connecting Echols and Sanon with Bishop, according to court documents.

Trial dates for Slade as well as Bishop have not been set.

The trial of Echols and Sanon will resume at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday before Common Pleas Judge Robert Goering.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Day 4: More testimony in trial 2017 Colerain mass shooting trial