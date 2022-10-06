Day 4 of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack trial: Darrell Brooks Jr. removes his shirt and threw his shoe before opening statements

WAUKESHA - No sooner had Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow gaveled Day 4 of Darrell Brook Jr.'s 76-count criminal trial into session than Brooks began a series interruptions and protests.

It all erupted as she tried to address why he had chosen to wear his bright orange jail clothing, not the suit or other street clothes that he has access to.

After more than a dozen interruptions, he was again removed to a neighboring courtroom.

When he appeared on video from that courtroom 15 minutes later, his shirt was off, his back facing the camera. Dorow explained that he had also removed a shoe and thrown it.

In her findings, Dorow again explained the legal basis for his removal from the court.

She also warned that his conduct, if he continued the "chaos" in front of the jurors, would come at his own peril in his defense.

Opening statements have not started yet

Despite the plan for opening statements to lead the proceedings Thursday, as of mid-morning neither party had even begun them as a result of Brooks' exchanges with Dorow.

Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper has previously said prosecutors would take five to seven days to present their case. It's unclear how long Brooks would take to present his own defense.

Brooks, 40, is facing 76 counts tied to the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack on Nov. 21, 2021, which left six people dead and dozens more injured.

Darrell Brooks Jr. sits in another courtroom after being removed again Thursday for continuously interrupting Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow. At one point he removed his shirt and threw his shoe.

DA insists Brooks is competent to stand trial and act as his own attorney

Opper asserted again that she's convinced Brooks is competent to stand trial and his behavior should be viewed as nothing more than a delay tactic.

"At no time as has anyone in this case had a competency concern," Opper said, noting professional and observational cues about his mental state, including monitored phone calls he has made from the jail showing a lucid state of mind.

"I'm thoroughly convinced he is 100% competent to proceed trial," she said. "We are 100% convinced that his conduct (is) ... deliberate and intentional. ... He is attempting to derail these proceedings."

Dorow concurred, noting four examiners in July and August who evaluated him for his insanity defense had raised no issues about his legal competency.

"I share your observations," she said, including Opper's statements as part of her findings and concluding his conduct was more about "defiance" than mental health.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Takeaways from Day 4 of Darrell Brooks Waukesha Christmas Parade trial