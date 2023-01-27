Day 5 live updates: What we’ve learned from Murdaugh murder trial witness testimony

Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Hampton-based attorney from a well-known politically-connected family, is on trial in the deaths of his wife and son.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty. He faces life in prison without parole if found guilty. The trial started this week with jury selection, opening arguments and the initial round of witness testimony. It is expected, for now, to run through Feb. 10 in Walterboro.

How to watch the Murdaugh double murder trial, who to follow from The State, Island Packet

9:25 a.m. — Court to resume witness testimony

Chief prosecuting attorney Creighton Waters asks Daniel Greene, sergeant with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office to identify the 12-gauge shotgun, presented as evidence, Alex Murdaugh said he grabbed after discovering his wife and son had been killed during the murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool

The Alex Murdaugh double murder trial is expected to start up again at 9:30 a.m. We’ll see prosecutors from the S.C. Attorney General’s Office continue to question police investigators about the night of June 7, 2021 — when Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were found brutally shot to death.

Yesterday, we learned new information about the killings. We listened to an unredacted 911 call where Alex Murdaugh says “No, hell no!” when asked if his wife and son shot themselves. We heard prosecutors ask police investigators about trails of water found near the murder scene. We discovered that Alex Murdaugh immediately told police he thought the murders were connected to the 2019 boat crash that killed Mallory Beach.

And, we learned that police found Paul Murdaugh’s white Ford F-250 off Highway 63 the morning after the murders — a new detail we’ll likely hear more about.