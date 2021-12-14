Day 5 of manslaughter case against Kimberly Potter underway

Testimony in former Brooklyn Park police officer Kimberly Potter's manslaughter trial resumed Tuesday, one day after a witness detailed for jurors the differences between her Taser and the handgun she drew from her other side and used to shoot Daunte Wright in April.

By delving into the varying features of Potter's Taser and handgun, prosecutors were attempting to show that she acted recklessly when she shot Wright as he tried to evade arrest after officers on the scene learned of a warrant for his arrest.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agent Sam McGinnis testified that Potter's handgun with 17 rounds inside — its condition after Wright was killed — weighed 2.11 pounds, while her Taser weighed 0.94 pounds.

McGinnis testified about other differences as a picture of Potter's Taser and handgun were shown to jurors: The yellow Taser has a stockier body, a smoother grip, a much shorter handle and a flat trigger vs. the black gun's curved trigger. The Taser has an external safety while the handgun has an internal safety and a button that needs to be depressed to fire.

Larson tried to give jurors the Taser and handgun to hold in order to feel the differences, but Potter's defense objected. Hennepin County District Judge Regina Chu sustained the objection and told jurors they'd have the de-activated weapons during deliberations.

Earlier, McGinnis stood and held a Taser of the same model aloft and activated the device, which beeped. He pointed it at the wall, showing jurors its LED light and laser, which projected red and green pinpoints. The Taser's flashlight also shined a noticeable circle of white light in the courtroom.

Defense attorney Paul Engh focused his cross-examination of McGinnis on similarities between the two weapons.

"Tasers in general have a handle that is similar to a gun, correct? There are differences of course, but it's designed so you hold it in your hand, right?" Engh asked. "Correct," McGinnis said.

"It's designed so that you pull a trigger like a gun, right?" Engh asked. "They both have triggers, yes," McGinnis said.

"And it's designed so you aim at somebody, right?" Engh asked. "Yes," McGinnis said.

Monday began in the 49-year-old Potter's trial with testimony from Assistant Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Lorren Jackson.

Jackson explained his findings as autopsy photos of Wright were shown to jurors and an overflow courtroom; the images were not on the trial's livestream.

Jackson testified that the bullet tore through Wright's heart and both of his lungs. More than 3 liters of blood was found in Wright's chest, he said, adding that a person of Wright's size typically has 4.5 to 5 liters of blood in his body.

"When you lose half of that rapidly, your condition becomes critical," Jackson said, adding that Wright's injury was not survivable and would result in death within seconds to minutes.