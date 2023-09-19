Day 6 Live Blog Amber McDaniel Trial: DA makes closing statement

FORT WORTH, Texas — Jurors who will decide the fate of Amber Nichole McDaniel heard a blistering closing statement from Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie Tuesday morning at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center.

A jury was expected to hear closing statements from Gillespie and Wichita Falls defense attorney Mark Barber Tuesday before retiring to deliberate on the sentence the Amber for crimes related to the death of Jason Wilder McDaniel, her 2-year-old son.

James Irven Staley III suffocated Wilder to death in his crib and staged the death scene to make it appear he died from a fall from a crib on Oct. 11, 2018, according to testimony. He began serving a sentence of life without parole after his conviction March 13 for capital murder of a child under 10 years old.

Amber pleaded guilty to child endangerment for bringing Wilder around Staley, who was hostile to the child, and to tampering with evidence for deleting text messages between her and Staley that detectives have testified were important to their investigation.

Amber is eligible for probation. She faces two to 10 years in prison for evidence tampering, a third-degree felony, and six months to 24 months in state jail for child endangerment, a state jail felony.

Chief Felony Prosecutor Kyle Lessor is assisting Gillespie. The trial was ordered moved to Fort Worth by 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight, who is presiding over it.

Wilder's father and Amber's husband, Robert "Bubba" McDaniel, suffered a nonfatal gunshot wound on Sept. 10, the day before jury selection for her trial. Police arrested the man who they believe is responsible for the shooting on Sept. 11 after a standoff at an apartment complex.

9:12 a.m. McKnight read the charge to the jury.

A document agreed on by the prosecution, defense and the judge, the charge instructs the jury about issues they have to determine and laws in the case. It will be up to them to decide the facts of the case.

9:17 a.m. Gillespie stood at a podium, facing the jury, to deliver his closing argument.

He told the jury there was a heaviness about the courtroom.

"There is a heaviness that comes with a child victim," Gillespie said.

Wilder's life was snuffed out, he said.

“I want to acknowledge the grief of this defendant," Gillespie.

It is real, and he doesn't deny that, he said.

