Day 6 live updates: Murdaugh murder trial resumes with SLED witness under cross-examination

Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Hampton-based attorney from a well-known politically-connected family, is on trial in the deaths of his wife and son.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty. He faces life in prison without parole if found guilty. The trial started last week with jury selection, opening arguments and the initial round of witness testimony. It is expected, for now, to run through Feb. 10 in Walterboro.

9:30 a.m. — Court resumes for Week 2 of trial

Court is back in session for Week 2 of the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial.

Melinda Worley, a crime scene analyst and forensic scientist with the State Law Enforcement Division, is back up on the stand after giving hours of testimony Friday, which included the state’s logging of various pieces of evidence they plan to use at trial.

Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian is expected to launch into a multi-hour cross-examination of Worley, who responded to the murder scene and collected evidence for SLED.

Harpootlian said last Friday he’d need at least two hours.

Witness SLED agent Melinda Worley handles the shoes of Paul Murdaugh that were collected into evidence in the double murder trial of his father Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool

We expect to see members of the public, Murdaugh’s family and reporters back in the courtroom Monday.

Also in the courtroom will be television and radio legal commentator Nancy Grace.

