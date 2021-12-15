Day 6 of testimony begins in Potter manslaughter trial

Prosecutors entered their sixth day of making their case against former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter in her manslaughter trial in the shooting death of Daunte Wright.

On Tuesday, the prosecutors spent hours introducing Taser training manuals and records while the defense brought out firm support for Potter from a high-ranking Brooklyn Center police supervisor.

Central to the prosecution's first- and second-degree manslaughter case against Potter is that despite her training, she mistakenly grabbed her handgun from her right hip instead of her Taser from her left and shot the 20-year-old Wright on April 11 as he resisted arrest during a traffic stop. Potter yelled "Taser" multiple times at Wright before firing.

Wednesday's proceedings in Hennepin County District Court started with continued testimony from Sgt. Michael Peterson, who trains Brooklyn Center police officers about Taser use and other matters. On Tuesday, Peterson said he cannot remember any other officer firing a handgun when meaning to deploy a Taser, either on duty or during a role-playing scenario.

Another witness for the prosecution Tuesday was Brooklyn Center Police Cmdr. Garett Flesland. He has known Potter for two decades and supervised her in recent years.

"She's a good cop. A good person. A friend," Flesland said under defense questioning. "I had no concerns going on calls with her,"

Defense attorney Earl Gray asked whether Potter, a 26-year veteran, was ever accused by a citizen of abuse of power or force. Flesland responded, "Not that I'm aware of, sir."

Gray raised the details of the Wright traffic stop and what Potter and her partner, officer Anthony Luckey, knew about him as they approached his car with Sgt. Mychal Johnson.

"No license, no insurance, no real identification," Gray said of Wright. "Would they be in the right to stop that person from fleeing?"

Flesland responded, "Based on the way you laid it out, yes."

Story continues

Flesland acknowledged, however, that he was responding to Gray's question and had not investigated the stop himself. Gray asked whether Wright's arrest warrant for possession of an illegal weapon would have been of concern to him at a traffic stop.

"I would be extremely concerned if I was going to arrest someone that had an arrest warrant for some sort of weapons violation," Flesland responded.

Gray pressed Flesland about Wright resisting arrest and getting back behind the wheel while Johnson reached into the car to try to stop him from driving off.

"You have the right to use deadly force to save … that police officer that's laying over the seat, correct?" Gray asked.

"Potentially, yes," Flesland said, "but I wasn't there."

Gray described Johnson as potentially being injured should the driver try to flee.

"It could likely happen, yes," Flesland said. "I think it would be severe and significant, yes."

Johnson, who was Potter's supervisor at the scene, also backed Potter's use of deadly force during his testimony Friday.