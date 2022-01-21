Day 6: Trial of accused gunmen continues Friday with continued testimony

Testimony is expected to resume Friday morning in the trial of two men accused of carrying out a 2017 mass shooting in Colerain Township.

James Echols, 26, and Michael Sanon, 24, are facing 22 counts in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court including aggravated murder.

A woman died and eight others were injured, including three children, in the July 8, 2017 shooting at Capstan Drive. Prosecutors say it was an attempted murder-for-hire.

On Thursday, another man accused in the case, Roshawn Bishop, testified that he paid Echols and Sanon $1,500 for their alleged role in the shooting.

Day 5: Man testifies he paid gunmen $1,500 in Colerain mass shooting

Testimony revealed Bishop, 31, of West Price Hill was in an affair with Cheyanne Willis, 26, who had loaned him $10,000 with the expectation he'd pay it back within 30 days.

Bishop testified that he was selling drugs at that time and was going to use that money to buy more product. He said Willis made it clear she needed the money back but his "business partner," who isn't charged in this case, didn't want to repay her.

Bishop said Willis was the intended target. Instead, Willis' Cousin, 22-year-old Autum Garrett, was fatally shot. Garrett's husband and two children were also injured.

Autum Garrett

Prosecutors said Bishop has not accepted a plea bargain in exchange for his testimony. He's currently incarcerated on drug charges and is expected to serve an additional sentence for his role in the shooting.

Also charged in the case is Bishop's cousin, 33-year-old Vandell Slade, of Columbus. He is accused of connecting Echols and Sanon with Bishop, according to court documents.

Co-worker: Autum Garrett, killed in Colerain Township shooting, lived for her family

Bishop testified Slade is connected with the Columbus gang, the Crips. Court documents say Echols is also affiliated with the Crips.

The trial will resume Friday at 9:30 a.m. before Judge Robert Goering.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Colerain mass shooting trial of accused gunmen continues more testimony