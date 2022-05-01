Day 67 of Putin's war. Nancy Pelosi visits Kyiv, Ukraine destroys hundreds of occupiers in Kharkiv Oblast

A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a destroyed Russian military vehicle in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Ukrainian forces have hit the Russian positions near Izyum in Kharkiv Oblast, destroying hundreds of invaders. Russian major general Andrei Simonov was also reportedly destroyed in yesterday's Ukrainian attack on a command point of the Russians near Izyum.

Overnight Ukrainians also destroyed 42 Russians on Zmiiny Island in the Black Sea.

In the morning US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Kyiv and met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"President Zelensky conveyed the need for continued security, economic & humanitarian assistance from the U. S. & our delegation delivered the message that additional American support is on the way, as we work to transform US President's funding request into a legislative package," Pelosi said in a Twitter feed.

Meanwhile, Russian invaders keep attacking Ukraine in Luhansk Oblast. About 70 percent of Zolote village was destroyed. Russians attack Orikhove village. One civilian was killed.

The occupiers have been preparing an offensive on Mykolaiv and Kryvyi Rih.