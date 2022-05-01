Day 67 of Putin's war. Nancy Pelosi visits Kyiv, Ukraine destroys hundreds of occupiers in Kharkiv Oblast

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a destroyed Russian military vehicle in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a destroyed Russian military vehicle in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Ukrainian forces have hit the Russian positions near Izyum in Kharkiv Oblast, destroying hundreds of invaders. Russian major general Andrei Simonov was also reportedly destroyed in yesterday's Ukrainian attack on a command point of the Russians near Izyum.

Overnight Ukrainians also destroyed 42 Russians on Zmiiny Island in the Black Sea.

Read also: Day 66 of Putin's war. Ukraine destroys enemy command post near Izyum, Russians fire on two evacuation buses near Popasna

In the morning US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Kyiv and met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"President Zelensky conveyed the need for continued security, economic & humanitarian assistance from the U. S. & our delegation delivered the message that additional American support is on the way, as we work to transform US President's funding request into a legislative package," Pelosi said in a Twitter feed.

Meanwhile, Russian invaders keep attacking Ukraine in Luhansk Oblast. About 70 percent of Zolote village was destroyed. Russians attack Orikhove village. One civilian was killed.

The occupiers have been preparing an offensive on Mykolaiv and Kryvyi Rih.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ghana's e-levy adds 1.5% tax to electronic payments

    A new e-levy of 1.5% on all electronic payments comes into force despite widespread opposition.

  • Scholz defends Germany's caution on sending heavy arms to Ukraine

    Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday rejected criticism that Germany was not showing leadership in western efforts to supply Ukraine with heavy weapons to repel Russia's invasion, saying that he'd rather be cautious than make hasty decisions. Scholz is under pressure at home and abroad to supply Ukraine with heavy arms such as tanks and howitzers and support an immediate EU embargo on Russian energy imports to strip President Vladimir Putin of hard currency that helps him finance the war.

  • Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Pelosi visits Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a small Congressional delegation to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

  • China's 'zero-COVID' restrictions curb May 1 holiday travel

    Many Chinese are marking a quiet May Day holiday this year as the government's “zero-COVID” approach restricts travel and enforces lockdowns in multiple cities. All restaurants in Beijing are closed to dine-in customers from Sunday through the end of the holiday on Wednesday, open only for takeout and delivery. Parks and tourist attractions in the Chinese capital are limited to half capacity.

  • Pelosi Affirms US Support for Ukraine in Kyiv Meeting With Zelensky

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky met with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other officials in an unannounced visit to Kyiv, video released early on Sunday, May 1, showed.In her meeting with the Ukrainian leader, Pelosi said, “We are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom … Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done.”Accompanying Pelosi were Rep Jim McGovern, of Massachusetts; California Rep Adam Schiff, chair of the House intelligence Committee; New York Rep Gregory Meeks, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; and Colorado Rep Jason Crow.“The United States is a leader in Ukraine’s strong support in the fight against Russian aggression. Thank you for helping to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state,” Zelensky said on Facebook. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful

  • United States' Pelosi meets Ukraine president in Kyiv

    KYIV (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday said she had met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv to send the message that the United States stands firmly with Ukraine as it battles "Putin's diabolic invasion." Zelenskiy, flanked by an armed escort, greeted Pelosi outside his presidential office, dressed in the khaki military garb he has worn for public appearances since the start of Russia's invasion on Feb 24.

  • Russia pounds Ukraine as some civilians escape Mariupol

    STORY: Missiles rained down across southern and eastern Ukraine over the weekend, Ukrainian officials said, with one strike destroying the runway at Odesa's airport. &nbsp;At least three strikes hit an industrial complex in Kharkiv on Saturday, sending plumes of black smoke into the sky as firefighters tackled the blaze.Moscow has turned its focus toward the south and east after failing to capture the capital Kyiv in a nine-week assault that has flattened cities, killed thousands of civilians and forced more than 5 million to flee. Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls a "special military operation."Its forces have captured the town of Kherson in the south, and have mostly occupied Mariupol, a strategic eastern port city on the Azov Sea.Russia declared victory in Mariupol on April 21 even as hundreds of Ukrainian troops and civilians took shelter in the Azovstal steel works. The United Nations has urged an evacuation deal, and on Saturday, a Ukrainian fighter inside said some 20 women and children had made it out.Ukrainian officials say hundreds of Ukrainians remain inside.To the west in Odesa, a Russian missile strike launched from Crimea destroyed the runway at the main airport, according to local officials.In the town of Dobropillia in Donetsk, the shockwave from a strike on Saturday blew in the windows of an apartment building and left a large crater in the yard.One resident said his partner was in a room facing the yard at the time of the attack and was knocked unconscious, adding "Thank God the four children were in the kitchen."Tanks with white 'Z' markings - a symbol found&nbsp;on Russian military equipment - were captured by the Ukrainian military outside the town. Russia reported more Ukrainian strikes on its territory on Saturday, and while Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for a spate of such incidents, it described a series of blasts in Russia's south on Wednesday as "karma" for Moscow's invasion.

  • Kharkiv region: Armed Forces of Ukraine recaptured a strategically important settlement

    VALENTINA ROMANENKO - FRIDAY, 29 APRIL 2022, 2:23 PM The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Ruska Lozova, Kharkiv Region, from the Russian invaders. Source: Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook Quote: "The forces of the assault unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, under the leadership of the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, liberated the vi

  • 'A huge demand': Ukrainian women train to clear landmines

    Learning to identify and defuse explosives is something Anastasiia Minchukova never thought she would have to do as an English teacher in Ukraine. Russia's war in Ukraine took Minchukova, 20, and five other women to Kosovo, where they are attending a hands-on course in clearing landmines and other dangers that may remain hidden across their country once combat ends. “There is a huge demand on people who know how to do demining because the war will be over soon,” Minchukova said.

  • New York judge rejects denies Trump's request to end contempt order, keeps fine

    A New York judge on Friday denied a request from Donald Trump's lawyer to end a contempt-of-court finding against the former U.S. president and kept in place $10,000-a-day fine over his failure to comply with a subpoena issued by the state attorney general investigating the business practices of Trump's family company, the Trump Organization

  • UN trying to rescue civilians sheltering in Mariupol steel plant's bunkers; more bodies found outside Kyiv: Live updates

    People in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol are protected to an extent by underground bunkers. Live updates

  • Satellite photos show Russian shelling damage at last pocket of Mariupol resistance

    New satellite images collected Friday by Maxar Technologies show the extensive damage caused by Russian shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, which has faced a two-month siege amid the ongoing invasion. The imagery includes multiple photos of the Azovstal steel plant, where the last remaining Ukrainian soldiers defending the city, as well as a number of civilians,…

  • Student loan debt: How much should Biden forgive?

    The president said he's "taking a hard look" at eliminating at least some of Americans' $1.7 trillion in student debt.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Plummeting This Week and Could Fall Further

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) are sinking again in this week's trading. Facing high inflation, looming interest rate hikes, and ongoing developments related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, risk-off sentiment has gripped the market lately and led to big pullbacks for companies trading at growth-dependent valuations. While there aren't any new business-specific developments pushing Palantir's valuation lower, the company's share price is participating in the broader market's sell-off.

  • Russians again report shelling of their territory by "Ukrainian aviation"

    Valentyna Romanenko - Saturday, 30 APRIL 2022, 10:59 Russian media reported on the shelling of a village in Bryansk Region of Russia, in the border area with Ukraine. Source: RIA Novosti, TASS, Interfax Details: According to the governor of the region Alexander Bogomaz, Russian air defence equipment found a plane of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the sky over Bryansk Region on Saturday morning.

  • Ukrainian intelligence: Russian units fire at each other near Chornobaivka

    Denys Karlovskyi - Friday, 29 April 2022, 17:36 Russian troops from Buryatia [a republic in the Far East of the Russian Federation] and from Chechnya [or the Chechen Republic - also part of the Russian Federation] exchanged fire in the Russian-occupied village of Kyselivka, in the Kherson Region.

  • Pelosi and other Democratic lawmakers meet with Ukraine president in Kyiv

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with Ukraine's president in Kyiv, marking the highest-level U.S. visit to the embattled country's capital.

  • Guest Opinion: NATO must stop Putin's bloody expansionism

    Vladimir Putin has long lamented the USSR's breakup. His plan to re-establish it began in the Crimean region of Ukraine in 2014. Poland may be next.

  • Police arrest 9 after building collapses in central China

    The official Xinhua News Agency said the building owner was among the arrested. Police in the city of Changsha said they had also arrested three people in charge of design and construction and five others for what they said was a false safety assessment for a guest house on the fourth to sixth floors. In photos the building appeared to have pancaked down to about the second floor, leaving rubble strewn on the sidewalk.

  • Pelosi visits Kyiv, meets with Ukraine president

    U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has met with Ukraine’s president during a visit to the country’s embattled capital, Kyiv.