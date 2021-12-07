On This Day: 7 December 1967
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
John Lennon and George Harrison were on hand to open The Beatles' shop in London. (Dec. 7)
John Lennon and George Harrison were on hand to open The Beatles' shop in London. (Dec. 7)
UPDATED: Drake has withdrawn his two 2022 Grammy nominations, a rep for the Recording Academy has confirmed to Variety. Reps for Drake did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Sources tell Variety that the decision was made by Drake and his management and the Grammys honored the request, although his motivation was unclear at […]
Evanescence and Halestorm are on tour together, playing the Prudential Center in Newark and the BB&T Pavilion in Camden in December.
'The Voice' coaches Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson were featured on the new NBC show 'That's My Jam.' After competing, Ariana walked off the stage when Kelly sang Whitney Houston's 'I'll Always Love You.'
The drummer has been playing with Keith Richards for the past 35 years, but he never imagined he'd be called in to tour with the Rolling Stones. He opens up about the just-completed run and his new Beat Odyssey team-up with Mix Master Mike
The Academy withdrew Swift, Antonoff, and St. Vincent — who have been publicly credited as “songwriters” on Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu” and “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back” — from Sour 's Album of the Year nomination, after the trio were wrongfully listed.View Entire Post ›
TheWrap magazine: “At one of the more disturbing locations, the workers appeared the most relaxed," documentary filmmaker Jessica Kingdon says
Heidi Klum does it again! She’s kicking off the week with her latest nearly nude photo that’s also a throwback from a magazine shoot she did when she was 36 years old. It doesn’t matter that almost 12 years have passed since this image was taken, she looks just as fabulous in 2021. The black-and-white […]
Ask any Gainesville musician my age and chances are the Beatles propelled them one way or another to play that rock ‘n roll music.
Marvel rebooting Daredevil is the kind of MCU rumor that kept coming back this year thanks to two Phase 4 projects set for a 2021 premiere. One of them is the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home and the other is Hawkeye, which is already streaming on Disney Plus. Both of them will reportedly feature key cameos … The post Kevin Feige just hinted at a major Marvel series reboot we’re dying to see appeared first on BGR.
Actor also discusses how Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody changed his life on The First Time
Is the bromance between Adam and Blake over?
“Can you not say things like we’re supposed to know what they are?”
The members of BTS are taking a big step after announcing their hiatus.
Grohl and Kurstin close this year's covers song series with KISS's "Rock and Roll All Nite." Dave Grohl Covers KISS and Drinks Slurpees with Greg Kurstin on Night Eight of Hanukkah: Watch Alex Young
"Y'all this convo broke me... I never know what to say."
Dumpster diving shouldn't be illegal!!View Entire Post ›
Brie Larson's sculpted legs and arms are in total Captain Marvel shape in this new Instagram photo. The actress likes to box and rock climb to stay in shape.
There will be no Ringo Starr and the All-Starr Band concert in Asbury Park, but they're still set to perform at the Count Basie Center in Red Bank.
Carrie Underwood is getting festive for the holidays. The singer looked stunning as she performed a classic Christmas tune at the 2021 "CMA Country Christmas".
For many older people, today's music goes in one ear and out the other. Shutterstock.com/photograph.kiev Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. Why do old people hate new music? – Holly, age 14, Belmont, Massachusetts When I was a teenager, my dad wasn’t terribly interested in the music I liked. To him, it just sounded like “a lot of noise,” while he regularly referred to the music he