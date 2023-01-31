Day 7 live updates: Murdaugh murder SLED investigator back on stand for cross-examination

Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Hampton-based attorney from a well-known politically-connected family, is on trial in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty. He faces life in prison without parole if found guilty. The trial started last week with jury selection, opening arguments and the initial round of witness testimony. It is expected, for now, to run through Feb. 10 in Walterboro.

Jeff Croft, a SLED senior special agent holds onto a clip of .300 Blackout casings while on the witness stand in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool

9:30 a.m. — SLED senior special agent under cross-examination

Jeff Croft, a senior special agent with the State Law Enforcement Division, is back on the stand this morning under cross-examination by defense attorney Jim Griffin.

Croft testified first Monday, the trial’s sixth day.

Croft is one of the first SLED agents to interview Murdaugh after his wife and son were killed on June 7, 2021.

The interview spawned one of the most contentious points of testimony in the trial thus far. While questioning Murdaugh, Croft asked how he attempted to roll his son’s body over after he found them dead on the property the night of June 7, 2021. Before answering, Murdaugh broke into sobs and muttered a phrase that became a sticking point for prosecutors.

In the somewhat unclear audio, Murdaugh was heard to say either, “I did him (Paul Murdaugh) so bad,” or “They did him so bad.” On the stand, Croft testified that Murdaugh said, “I did him so bad.”

After the testimony, reporters in the courtroom and those watching the trial livestream said they’d noticed Murdaugh shake his head and appear to mouth the words, “That’s not what I said.”

The interview is likely to play a major role in Croft’s cross-examination.

Murdaugh told Croft in the same interview his relationship with wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, was as “good as it could possibly be,” and that the family “didn’t have much to argue about.”

Murdaugh also shared that before the murders, he’d moved the family’s guns from a smaller gun case to the larger Moselle gun room, since Maggie’s parents needed space to stay. Investigators discovered .300 Blackout rounds, the same ammunition used to kill Maggie, outside the gun room, near the Moselle home and in various places across the property.

The casings weren’t an unusual find, Murdaugh said, as Paul would often use his brother’s .300 Blackout rifle to ride around the property and shoot wild hogs after misplacing his own rifle. The lost weapon was never officially reported, Murdaugh said, but he told investigators he did tell some law enforcement that it was missing “in case it turned up in a drug thing.”

Alex Murdaugh walks out of the courtroom in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool

Without a murder weapon, but knowing a rifle of the same caliber has been missing for some time, prosecutors leaned heavily on suggesting it was a “family weapon” that killed Maggie and Paul, rather than another suspect from outside the estate.

Gunshot residue was also found on Murdaugh’s seatbelt and inside a coat found at his mother’s house around a week after the killings, witnesses testified last week.

Defense has countered by offering a “two shooters” theory based on the angle of the shots that killed Maggie and Paul, and the fact two weapons were used. A previous witness, SLED analyst Melinda Worley, testified the different angles could also result from a single killer moving between shots.

