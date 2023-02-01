Day 8 live updates: SC witness testifies about Maggie Murdaugh’s cellphone activity

Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Hampton-based attorney from a well-known politically-connected family, is on trial in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty. He faces life in prison without parole if found guilty. The trial started last week with jury selection, opening arguments and the initial round of witness testimony. It is expected, for now, to run through Feb. 10 in Walterboro.

How to watch the Murdaugh double murder trial, who to follow from The State, Island Packet

9:30 a.m. — Judge to resume court with forensics expert

Lt. Britt Dove, an agent with the State Law Enforcement Division who specializes in internet and computer crimes analysis, will be back on the stand at 9:30 a.m. after the state wrapped up their questioning late Tuesday. Dove will be cross-examined by the defense.

Dove, the 15th witness to be called by the state, is one of numerous names listed in the chain of custody for Paul Murdaugh’s cellphone. The locations of Paul and Maggie’s phones — particularly Maggie Murdaugh’s, which one SLED witness testified was found hundreds of meters from her body — have been long-standing mysteries surrounding the killings.

Texts on Maggie Murdaugh’s cellphone is show as evidence during Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

On Tuesday, prosecutors presented a report pulled from Maggie’s phone detailing the final text messages and phone calls she received before her death, using the data to support prosecution’s timeline of Maggie and Paul’s murders.

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters claimed in his opening statements that Maggie’s phone “went silent forever” at 8:49 p.m. on June 7, 2021, placing her time of death around then. At 8:31 p.m. the night of her death, Maggie received a text message from Alex Murdaugh’s brother, John Marvin, which read, “I plan on going over to visit dad tomorrow afternoon, is anyone else planning to go?”

Maggie read the message at 8:31 p.m., Dove said Tuesday.

At 9:08 p.m., she a text message from Murdaugh that was never read.

Maggie received another text message at 9:34 p.m. from Rogan Gibson, a friend of Paul’s, who was attempting to contact Paul. It was left unread.

Story continues

Roughly an hour before prosecution says she was killed, Maggie had a phone call with a contact, “Barbara,” that lasted nearly three minutes. That was the final phone call that Maggie answered.

She later missed five phone calls from Murdaugh that night.

Meanwhile, Dove also testified that phone activity consistent with someone picking the phone up and attempting to unlock it occurred after the last time Maggie’s cellphone was unlocked. Dove said the camera activated itself at 8:54 p.m. the night of her death. It was on for one second, which Dove said is similar to a phone attempting to recognize someone’s face for facial recognition unlock.

One orientation change occurred at 9:06 p.m. — the same time Murdaugh made one of several phone calls to Maggie’s phone.