Day 8 of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack trial: Tornado warnings prompt delay in court proceedings

WAUKESHA - On the eighth day of Darrell Brooks Jr.'s homicide and reckless endangerment trial, jurors heard from several witnesses who saw parade participants struck and killed.

Jurors were also expected to get the first glimpse of how Brooks might argue his own defense as one of his witnesses was expected to be called out of order to testify, even as the prosecution continued its case.

Brooks, 40, plans to call a dozen witnesses. He is charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety, six counts of hit-and-run causing death, two counts of bail jumping, all felonies, and one count of misdemeanor battery.

Here's what happened so far on Day 8.

Tornado warning forces lunch break, delay

As the lunch break neared, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow alerted the court that she had received weather alerts of tornado warnings in western Waukesha County.

The warnings came just before Dorow called for the break and were expected to delay the proceedings at least slightly.

Witnesses testified about seeing an SUV run into a woman who later died

The day's first witnesses, Stefanie and Adam Bonesteel, a married couple who were a part of the Citizen's Bank group in the parade, told jurors about how another member of their group, Jane Kulich, was struck and killed by the SUV.

"I remember seeing the vehicle moving at a high rate of speed toward the person (later identified as Kulich) who was running," Stefanie Bonesteel said. "I think before I remember seeing anything, I heard a loud thud."

"I heard and saw the impact," Adam Bonesteel said, estimating that the SUV was going 30 mph. "I watched the body fly on the hood."

During cross examination, Adam Bonesteel said he noticed the SUV's brake lights activate as it drove past him but added that the driver never stopped to help any of the injured people.

More: Day 7: 'I still to this day don't know what happened to my daughter,' victim testifies

Story continues

More: Day 6: Darrell Brooks offers apology in return to court

More: Day 5: Witnesses describe the chaotic scene of the attack

Brooks tried to subpoena the state of Wisconsin to testify

The day started with Brooks attempting to file a 13th witness subpoena to the state of Wisconsin, the plaintiff in the 76-count criminal case.

"I have the right to face my accuser under the Sixth Amendment," Brooks argued.

Dorow rejected his assertion, specifically citing the state as an entity, not a person, making the subpoena invalid.

Brooks' assertions are part of his attempt to represent himself as a "sovereign" citizen. He also listed the same motions and questions, including to dismiss the trial and delay it pending an appeal, that he had previously argued during the first week of the trial.

Witnesses near The Steaming Cup testify about injured family members

Prosecutors called three consecutive witnesses — all from families that had been standing by The Steaming Cup coffee shop — when the red SUV tore through the area of Main and Clinton streets.

Three children — Brinley Harris, 7, Kelsey Knapp, 3, and Owen Ricciotti, 5 — were hurt in an area just east of where four participants from the Dancing Grannies group were killed.

Matthew Harris, Brinley's father and a spectator with a large group including family members there, testified that he was alerted by a commotion "and an audible gasp" after the red SUV approached his position. He described the noise as "an eerie sound, not parade sounds." Harris saw the vehicle "clip" the corner where children were standing.

"I remember screaming 'Get back,'" Harris said, noting that the SUV ran over one of his daughter's feet.

Heather Ricciotti, Owen's mother, and Daniel Knapp, also testified over the shock of what occurred in front of their eyes.

Ricciotti testified that the two oldest children, ages 5 and 7, were standing on the street when there was an apparent break in the action.

Her son was struck by the SUV, later requiring six stitches for a gash over his right eyebrow.

Knapp, with his three children, heard the screaming from coming further east on Main Street, then saw the red SUV approaching as it drove past another vehicle hauling a float. It struck his youngest daughter, who was standing near the curb.

"My daughter flew approximately 15 feet" after being hit, Knapp said.

His daughter’s face was covered in blood, with a look “of complete fear and misunderstanding,” as he picked her up and ran toward his car. He drove her to ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Her injuries required facial surgery, he testified.

Knapp said that he “locked eyes” with the red SUV’s driver. Knapp identified Brooks as that driver.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Contact Jim Riccioli at (262) 446-6635 or james.riccioli@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jariccioli.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Takeaways from Day 8 of Darrell Brooks Waukesha Christmas Parade trial