Day 9 live updates: Prosecutors open door for Murdaugh jury to learn about financial problems

Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Hampton-based attorney from a well-known politically-connected family, is on trial in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty. He faces life in prison without parole if found guilty. The trial started last week with jury selection, opening arguments and the initial round of witness testimony. It is expected, for now, to run through Feb. 10 in Walterboro.

9:30 a.m. — Judge to rule on admission of financial troubles

Judge Clifton Newman left the jury with a rather large cliffhanger Wednesday, after lead prosecutor Creighton Waters peppered one of Paul Murdaugh’s friends about whether he was aware Alex Murdaugh was in dire financial straits when his wife and son were murdered.

Did Will Loving, a childhood friend of Paul’s, know where Murdaugh spent his money, Waters asked. Did he know where the money came from, what his bank account looked like and whether he knew about his financial debt? Finally, at the end of the questions, Waters asked Loving whether he was aware that Murdaugh was confronted by his former law firm the morning of the murders over some $792,000 in missing fees from his law firm.

“Do you have the facts on any of that?” Waters asked Loving.

“No sir, I do not,” Loving said.

Newman ended court and dismissed the jury. But told lawyers he will rule this morning over whether Murdaugh’s financial problems can be introduced to the jury, who already have been teased about it.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the jury heard testimony about a cellphone video captured on Paul’s phone that Paul’s friends say they heard three voices on the video: Paul’s, his mother Maggie’s and Murdaugh’s, who previously told police he didn’t see his family at the kennels the night of June 7, 2021.

Friends also testified about the family’s bond, about how much Murdaugh loved Maggie and especially Paul, who, they added, often left guns everywhere, including his truck.