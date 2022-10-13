Day 9 of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack trial: Milwaukee Dancing Grannies member testifies 'I thought I was in a war'

WAUKESHA - On day 9 of the criminal trial of Darrell Brooks, accused in the deaths and injuries in the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, a witness from the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies testified, and Brooks claimed his right to a fair trial had been violated.

Brooks, 40, who is representing himself in court, is charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety, six counts of hit-and-run causing death, two counts of bail jumping, all felonies, and one count of misdemeanor battery.

Prosecutors have said they could wrap up their case on Monday. It's unclear how long Brooks will take to argue his defense, but he plans to call at least 12 witnesses to the stand.

'We were like sisters': Milwaukee Dancing Grannies member testifies

Prosecutors on Thursday morning called Laura Thein, an eight-year member of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, to testify. Thein performed in the parade but was not struck by the vehicle.

“We were like sisters,” Thein said of the Dancing Grannies. “We were a sisterhood."

Members Virginia "Ginny" Sorenson, Leanna "Lee" Owen and Tamara Durand died in the parade after being hit by the SUV as they performed along the parade route.

Laura Thein, a member of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, testifies Thursday during the trial of Darrell Brooks. Thein was performing in the parade when members of her team were struck and killed.

As she danced, Thein said she could see a red streak flash by as the car drove past her from behind. She testified that she did not witness anyone get hit by the vehicle as it "happened in a matter of seconds."

“I thought I was in a war because there were just so many (bodies)," Thein said of the aftermath.

On cross examination, Brooks asked Thein if she had seen the car's license plate. She had not.

Brooks also objected to many of the prosecutor's questions and repeatedly asked Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow to specify why his objections were overruled.

Brooks says his sixth amendment rights are 'being trampled over'

Later in the morning, Brooks argued for about an hour that his sixth amendment rights are being violated in the trial.

Story continues

Brooks said he has not received requested documents, such as certification of prosecutors' licenses to practice law and an affidavit proving Dorow's oath of office.

“I’m basically sitting here confused because I don’t understand why these proceedings are allowed to continue," Brooks said.

Darrell Brooks cross-examines Laura Thein, a member of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, about the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.

Dorow has shown bias against him, Brooks said, because he has not received requested documents and was expected to be prepared for trial in three days. The week before the trial began Brooks waived his right to an attorney.

"You swore to protect the constitution," Brooks told Dorow. "You swore to protect the people. That’s not being done here."

He also argued, as his former defense attorneys had, that the trial should not take place in Waukesha because there are too many unavoidable conflicts of interest.

Dorow previously ruled the trial would remain in Waukesha County and instituted an extensive juror screening process — including a long questionnaire — that she said would ensure a fair trial.

Mother of 10-year-old who recorded SUV hitting Dancing Grannies testifies

Prosecutors before the lunch break called Hope Evans-Jansen, parade witness and the mother of a 10-year-old girl who recorded when the SUV hit the Dancing Grannies, to testify.

Evans-Jansen flinched upon re-watching the iPhone video in court. She said she had given it to police and had not posted it on social media.

Brooks asked Evans-Jansen during cross examination if she could see any other passengers inside the UV, and whether the windows were tinted. She did not recall.

