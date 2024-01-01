New Year’s Day begins with snow, rain showers; temperatures should reach upper 30s

Happy New Year!!

We’ll kick off 2024 the same way we ended 2023 with cloudy skies and occasional flurries, snow, or even rain showers in spots this morning. Temperatures again won’t move much with highs this afternoon only expected to reach the upper 30s.

It will turn noticeably colder tonight with most of us dropping into the 20s. We’ll finally see some sunshine tomorrow but clouds will race back in Wednesday ahead of the next system. That front could bring us some snow showers early Thursday followed by a colder shot of air Thursday night.

Temperatures will average near normal this week.

