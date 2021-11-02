A day after being let go, Gary Patterson shows up to work for TCU football

Gary Patterson showed up to work on Monday.

TCU and its longtime football coach parted ways on Sunday, but multiple people told the Star-Telegram that Patterson went to the football offices Monday — and not to pack his bags.

Instead, Patterson met with a few of his assistants about the game plan he’d put together for Saturday’s game against No. 14 Baylor.

“He wants to be helpful with the transition. Showed great class,” TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati said in a text message. “I expect that will always be the case with him. He loves TCU.”

Patterson, TCU’s all-time winningest coach who joined the program as its defensive coordinator in 1998, has not spoken publicly since his departure. He hasn’t returned multiple phone calls or text messages to the Star-Telegram, likely one of many news outlets reaching out for comment on his abrupt departure from the school.

If Monday is any indication, it doesn’t appear that Patterson is ready to walk away from coaching anytime soon.

Sources indicated that Patterson was in positive spirits Monday, walking around the offices as the former head coach. His friend and former special assistant, Jerry Kill, will serve as TCU’s interim coach for the remainder of the season.

Patterson has been active on social media, replying and liking various messages from former players and notable TCU figures.

“It’s very simple,” former TCU baseball great Matt Carpenter wrote on Twitter. “If you are connected to TCU in any way ... its more than just Saturday’s you have @TCUCoachP to thank for. He elevated this university and the city of Fort Worth to new heights. For 20 plus years we have had the pleasure of watching what leadership looks like.”

Patterson liked that post and replied: “Thanks Matt! You have quite a story also!”

TCU standout running back Zach Evans posted on Twitter, “Thank You, GREATLY APPRECIATED.”

Patterson replied: “Stay true Zach! You are a great player but you have become an even better person!”

Patterson’s wife Kelsey posted a message of support for the players, writing: “Calling All Frogs ... stay true, stick together & fight on! For the love of family, team & school valiantly persevere. #40not4 will always be our credo. You will always be ours and we yours. Frog Family.”

Along with Evans, other current players who voiced their support of Patterson included cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, defensive tackle Kenny Turnier, linebacker Shadrach Banks, punter Jordy Sandy and left tackle Obinna Eze.

Defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch, who played under Patterson in 2004-05, wrote: “I’m proud to be one of yours, coach. 1 of 800. Much love.”

Patterson exits with a career record of 181-79, 72 more wins than the program’s second-winningest coach Dutch Meyer (109). And Patterson is still working as though win No. 182 is at stake this weekend.

TCU (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) and Baylor (7-1, 4-1) are set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

