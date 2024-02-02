Day care closes for the night, leaves 6-month-old locked inside by herself, PA cops say

A father picking up his daughter from a Philadelphia day care arrived to find the building closed and locked up, and his child still was inside, according to police and media reports.

“I was hoping that someone didn’t take my daughter, and I was hoping that she was OK,” the baby’s father, Camron Banks, told Philadelphia’s WPVI.

Jessy Flores, the baby’s mother, told the station she thought the day care gave their daughter to the wrong person.

“Nobody even knew where she was at,” Banks told KYW-TV

The day care facility was identified as New Arisens Childcare Solutions, KYW-TV reported.

McClatchy News reached out to New Arisens on Feb. 2 for comment but did not immediately hear back.

According to the New Arisens website, the hours of operation are 6 a.m to 6 p.m.

Banks arrived at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 1, according to KYW-TV.

Firefighters cut through the metal grate on the exterior of the building to access the door, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters.

The 6-month-old girl was found alone inside, sitting in her car seat covered with a blanket, police said.

The baby was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children for observation, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

