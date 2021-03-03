Day care closes after owner's brother charged with child molest

Mar. 3—ANDERSON — Four days after her brother was charged with child molesting, Evelyn Thimothus closed her day care facility, where the incidents are alleged to have happened.

Frankie Thimothus, 77, was arrested Feb. 19 on a Level 4 felony charge of child molesting while residing in the 2400 block of Riviera Drive.

Marni Lemons, deputy director of communications for the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA), said Tuesday in an email that on Feb. 23 Evelyn Thimothus notified the state agency that she was voluntarily closing her program.

"As the program is now closed, there is no further investigation required by FSSA," Lemons wrote.

Evelyne's Day Care had been licensed by the state since 2017.

Frankie Thimothus was being detained at the Madison County jail on a full cash bond of $20,000.

Last Friday, Madison Circuit Court Judge Angela Warner Sims ruled that Frankie Thimothus should be released on his own recognizance despite objections by Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna.

Under conditions of his release, Frankie Thimothus is to be placed on electronic monitoring and must reside at the Riviera Drive address. No children under the age of 18 are permitted to live at or visit the residence except for a family member. The probation department is directed to conduct weekly check-ins at the residence to ensure compliance with the court's order. Thimothus is to have no contact with any family members of the alleged victims, and the day care will no longer operate out of the residence.

His next court date is set for March 29.

At the time Frankie Thimothus was arrested, it was noted in court documents that the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) received information from other children at the day care.

Noelle Russell with DCS said in an email that current state law prohibits the agency from disclosing individuals under investigation, involvement of lack thereof.

Frankie Thimothus is accused of having sexual contact with a 3-year-old boy and a 14-month-old girl while they were at the day care facility.

The parents of the two children told investigators that prior to late December the children said that they didn't want to go to day care and were making comments about "Papaw Frank."

The probable cause affidavit states that during a Kids Talk interview, the boy told investigators that Frankie Thimothus had touched him.

According to the court documents, Frankie Thimothus' room was right next to the day care area in the back porch of the residence.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.