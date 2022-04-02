Day care director accused of abuse faces felony charge

Apr. 2—A local day care director accused of slapping a toddler who was in her care now faces a felony charge over the March 15 incident, according to Glynn County Magistrate Court records.

Judge Flay Cabiness charged Manjeet Grant with a felony charge of first degree cruelty to children during a hearing Thursday in magistrate court acting on a civilian warrant filed by the girl's mother. Cabiness also charged Grant with one misdemeanor count of third degree cruelty to children.

County sheriff's deputies booked Grant into the Glynn County Detention Center at 10:55 a.m. Thursday, jail records show. She was released later that day after posting a $12,058 bond.

Glynn County police arrested Grant the day of the incident at The Kids Nest Learning Center, 419 Benedict Road, after an employee told officers she watched in shock as "Manjeet slapped (the girl) across the face, knocking her to the ground," according to the arrest report.

County police took Grant in handcuffs from the day care center and booked her in the county jail on a misdemeanor charge of battery on March 15. She was released that same day after posting a $1,250 bond.

Grant listed herself as director of the Learning Nest on the LinkedIn online business directory, but parents of children attending the day care center described Grant and her husband, Charles Grant, as its owners.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning announced March 17 that it is investigating the alleged slapping incident at The Kids Nest.

The department oversees all licensed child care facilities statewide. Its investigations can typically result in anything from fines to periods of closures to license revocations.

The child's mother filed a civilian warrant application against Grant in magistrate court on March 16 seeking a felony charge. The warrant alleges "the accused did hit (the child) in the face causing her to be knocked off her feet."