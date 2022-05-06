Day care gave infants and children melatonin to sleep longer, Tennessee deputies say

Four day care workers — including the owner of the center — were arrested after deputies said for years they gave melatonin to children to make them sleep longer in Tennessee.

Jaime Clark, Kristin Clark, Jordan Darnell and Ethan Pulley were arrested on May 5, according to a news release from the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the four individuals arrested worked at MiMis Daycare — including the owner — in Indian Mound, about 73 miles northwest of Nashville. Deputies did not say which of the four individuals was the owner.

The day care center could not be reached for comment by McClatchy News.

An investigation into MiMi’s Daycare’s practices started after several parents filed complaints, according to the release.

Deputies said the investigation revealed day care workers were giving melatonin to children “to make them sleep longer.”

For more than two years, authorities believe about 26 children, ranging from infants to 6-year-olds, were affected.

Investigators said workers gave children “about double the average dose of the sleeping aid,” WSMV reported.

“When they would pick them up, they would sleep all the way home and sometimes reports of children staying up most of the night, so their sleeping habits are off,” an investigator told the outlet.

Jaime Clark, Kristin Clark and Darnell were charged with child abuse and neglect.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

Day care used ‘unknown medications’ to calm kids at nap time, Missouri officials say

Caregiver sprayed disinfectant to ‘restrict’ patient with disability, SC officials say

School maintenance worker stole student medicine from nurse’s office, IL officials say

ICU nurse stole fentanyl meant for Florida patients, replaced it with saline, feds say