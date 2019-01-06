Day care nightmare: Parents' tale of a son losing a fingertip, reveals dozens of violations

Kathryn and Jeffrey Blank are hellbent on protecting other parents from their day care nightmare.

The New York couple’s tale started with a phone call from The Learning Experience in Dobbs Ferry, where a door closed on their son’s finger.

Stuck at work in Manhattan and suspecting a minor injury based on the center’s description, the Blanks sent grandma and grandpa to pick up the 20-month-old boy, Max.

Jeffrey and Kathryn Blank and their 21-month old son Max, are pictured at their home in Scarsdale, Jan. 4, 2019. The tip of Max's finger was shorn off while at a day care facility in Dobbs Ferry.

The truth emerged, however, when a paper towel wound-covering came off in the car and grandma saw Max’s missing fingertip, or more precisely the exposed bone it left behind.

A frantic race to save Max’s pinky digit ensued.

Grandpa ran inside the day care and demanded the fingertip, which workers had in another paper towel in the office. He got it on ice and rushed Max to White Plains Hospital, where a hand surgeon reattached it under general anesthesia.

Recalling the trauma recently, Jeffrey Blank’s frustration peaked in describing the day care’s mishandling of the injury on Dec. 11.

Max Blank of Scarsdale at White Plains Hospital

“They never told us the severity of the injury, or that his finger had been severed,” Blank said. “What they called an accident to his finger the hospital called a traumatic amputation.”

The Learning Experience Director Shakia Reynolds referred questions about the situation to a regional manager who didn’t respond.

Medical bandages still covered Max’s finger at the family’s home recently. He winced and seemed confused when looking at a photo of the blackened and stitched fingertip following the surgery, which evoked a painful memory for the father.

The exterior of The Learning Experience in the Rivertowns Square complex in Dobbs Ferry, Jan. 4, 2018.

“Watching him in the hospital is one of the worst experiences of my life,” Blank said.

The facility, also known as TLE, remained open as state regulators seek to revoke its license in connection to the Blanks’ complaint, which led The Journal News/lohud to review inspection records for the facility and others statewide.