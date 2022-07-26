Day Care Owner Accused Of Shooting Her Husband After He Allegedly Molested Children At Center

A day care owner was arrested in a Washington, D.C., hotel after she allegedly shot her husband, Black Enterprise reports. The owner, Shanteari Weems, accused her husband of molesting multiple children at her day care.

The 50-year-old Maryland native was taken into custody Thursday night. According to WUSA9, the incident occurred around 7:40 p.m. at the Mandarin Oriental in Southwest D.C. Authorities say at least one shot was fired in the hotel room.

D.C. police confiscated two guns from Weems, and authorities found her husband conscious and breathing.

A report from a superior court for the District of Columbia states that Weems shot and wounded her husband, who she has been married to for five years, Black Enterprise reports. It alleges that when the 50-year-old was asked why she shot him, she said because he was “a child molester.” She said that some of the children at the day care and their parents told her of the abuse.

Authorities found a letter in the hotel room that matched Weems’ story. She allegedly wrote the letter and said that she hoped to paralyze her husband for justice.

Regarding what happened in the hotel room, Weems said she confronted him there and things escalated. The situation became violent and when he approached her, she pulled her gun.

According to The Baltimore Sun, Sgt. Gladys Brown, a spokesperson for Baltimore County Police, announced that Weems’ day care center, Lil Kidz Kastle, is closed as the “investigation moves forward.”

Brown also noted that Baltimore County will investigate the incident and Weems’ accusations.

“Baltimore County detectives are currently monitoring the recent developments in Washington D.C.,” she said. “Due to the sensitive circumstances leading up to this incident, the Baltimore County Police Department continues to support the families impacted.”