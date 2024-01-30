Day care owner caught on video ‘cruelly abusing’ kids in her care, Ohio officials say

An Ohio woman has been arrested after officials say she abused a half-dozen children in her care.

Rhonda Kay Coomes, 53, was arrested on a kidnapping charge, although authorities say more charges are expected, according to WSYX.

Coomes was arrested Jan. 26, according to jail records. Her arrest comes after authorities say she was seen on camera physically assaulting a 10-month-old baby girl at her in-home day care.

McClatchy News reached out to Coomes’ attorney, who said he cannot comment on the case because he has not yet seen the evidence.

Coomes restrained the baby in a high chair on Sept. 14, then proceeded to strike her in the face with her hand, according to a criminal complaint. Then Coomes hit the girl six times with a hard plastic diaper wipe container, officials said.

Coomes later tossed the baby into a pack and play, causing her to land on her back and get hurt, the complaint said. While in the pack and play the baby was struck again, officials said.

By the end of the day, the baby had a black eye, the complaint said.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office obtained two months of footage from an in-home camera system at the day care, according to court documents. After reviewing a few days worth of footage, officials said Coomes can be seen “cruelly abusing” children each day.

“Based on the videos reviewed up to this point, (Coomes) is likely to be charged with felonies related to her physical abuse of more than a half-dozen different kids,” a bond recommendation said.

Officials say the weight of evidence against Coomes is “overwhelming.”

Coomes was given a $500,000 bond. She is due back in court on Feb. 5.