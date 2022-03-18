Day care sex assault trial delayed a second time

Mar. 17—EFFINGHAM — The trial of an Effingham man accused of sexually assaulting four young boys at his wife's in-home day care facility was delayed for the second time in as many months, following a request from the public defender to continue reviewing a series of recordings pertaining to the case.

Effingham County Public Defender Scott Schmidt said at Thursday's pretrial hearing in the case of Martin Hubbard that he needed additional time to prepare following the court's decision to allow a series of recordings of each of the four boys. State's Attorney Bryan Kibler's office had no objection, understanding that the length of time between when Hubbard was charged and when pretrial hearings were being held made it difficult for Schmidt to prepare a defense of his client.

"The case is relatively new — he wasn't charged until December," Kibler said after the hearing. "His case is very voluminous, so his public defender wanted more time to review everything."

The recordings in question relate to an exception made to the state's provisions regarding hearsay in criminal or civil trials. Normally, out-of-court statements are not allowed to be entered into testimony, as they are considered hearsay — but an exception is made in cases where people under the age of 13 have allegedly been abused. The boys in this case were under the age of 5.

"When a statement is made by a child under the age of 13, the court conducts a hearing on the reliability and relevance of the statements," Kibler explained. "If a court determines that the child's — or in this case, children's — statements are reliable, the court can issue an order allowing the state to present these out-of-court statements by these young kids as substantive evidence, so long as the state presents the children for cross-examination."

Three separate hearings were held in order to consider the statements, with Judge Kevin Parker eventually ruling in favor of the state.

Story continues

Hubbard, who appeared at the trial through a Zoom link at the Effingham County Jail, was charged in December with eight counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of four boys under the age of 5 who attended his wife's day care, Mother Hubbard's Daycare and Preschool. The counts allege he touched the genitals of each child and forced them to touch his own genitalia at certain points between May and August of 2021.

If convicted on the counts related to at least two of the children, he will receive a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Zach Roth can be reached at zach.roth@effinghamdailynews.com or by phone at (217) 347-7151 ext. 132 or (217) 899-4338.