Day care sex assault trial delayed until March

Feb. 17—EFFINGHAM — The trial of an Effingham man charged with sexually assaulting four young boys at his wife's day care facility will be pushed back to March after the county's public defender asked Thursday for more time to prepare a defense.

Effingham County Public Defender Scott Schmidt said at a pretrial hearing Thursday that additional time was needed to prepare an adequate defense for Martin Hubbard, who appeared at the hearing via video from the county jail. Hubbard, 66, pleaded not guilty to eight counts of predatory criminal sexual assault in December following his indictment on the charges by a grand jury.

Schmidt felt the two-plus month turnaround for the case was too quick and asked for the trial to begin in March. The motion was granted by Judge Kevin Parker, who informed Hubbard that any further delays in the trial would be charged to him.

Hubbard is accused of touching the genitalia of each child and forcing them to touch his own genitalia at Mother Hubbard's Daycare and Preschool, an early child care facility run by his wife, Maria. The incidents took place from May to August 2021. If convicted on two counts, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Assistant State's Attorney Rob Scales said the complicated nature of the case and the relatively short turnaround makes it difficult for a public defender to get a good defense for his client in a situation like this.

"There is a lot for him to go through," Scales said. "It's not something that you can sit down and crank out in an hour. There's a lot for him to review. Unfortunately for him, he doesn't just have (this) one case. It's not anybody's fault; it's just the nature of the beast."

The court granted the county's request to consider the inclusion of a series of videos that could bolster their case against Hubbard. A hearing will be held next Thursday at 1 p.m. to consider the recordings, which contain statements made out of court that could be accepted under state law.

"It's an exception to the hearsay rule that allows certain statements that could be considered hearsay to come in certain types of cases," Scales said of the statute covering the recordings. "This is one of those types of cases."

While Hubbard attended the meeting remotely from Effingham County Jail, his wife and several family members and friends attended in person at the courthouse. None of them responded to a request for comment.

