Day care teacher dislocates boy’s arm, Florida police say. ‘You can’t bite friends’

A day care teacher dislocated a boy’s arm after she picked him up by the arms while disciplining him for biting another child, according to Florida court documents.

Video surveillance of the day care classroom shows the teacher, Sarah Sallade, 22, walking over to the boy on July 8 after he bit the other child, according to an arrest affidavit from the West Melbourne Police Department. She then kicks over some blocks that are surrounding him and kicks him in the back, police said.

Sallade, who was working as a teacher at Mustard Seed Kidz day care, then picks up the boy by both of his hands and starts to carry him to the other side of the classroom, according to the affidavit. At one point, she puts him down and grabs him by the torso before continuing to carry him to the corner of the room.

Mustard Seed Kidz’s policy is to pick up children by their torsos and not their arms or hands, according to the affidavit.

The day care center declined a request for comment from McClatchy News.

The boy can be seen on the surveillance video sitting in the corner, crying and favoring his right arm.

He “lifts his left arm with no issues, but his right arm appears to be slumped over and in discomfort,” the affidavit says.

Sallade told officers that after the boy bit the other child, she said, “You can’t bite your friends,” and picked him up to bring him to the other side of the room for “thinking time.”

She also told officers that she did not try to hurt the boy on purpose and that as soon as she realized he was injured, she called day care directors into the classroom, the affidavit says.

Directors took the child to a hospital, according to the document. On July 11, the Department of Children and Families and the West Melbourne Police Department opened an investigation, and Sallade was placed on administrative leave.

A pediatrician who did a follow-up exam on the boy on July 11 said he believed the boy’s arm had been dislocated and put back into place by an emergency room doctor, the affidavit says.

Sallade faces a charge of child abuse without great bodily harm and was issued a bond of $5,000, according to the affidavit.

Mustard Seed Kidz is a Christian day care center in Melbourne offering care for children from a few months to 3 years old, as well as a prekindergarten program for 4-year-olds, according to the website.

Melbourne is about 180 miles north of Miami.

