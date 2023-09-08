Day care worker abused kids by throwing them onto the ground, Pennsylvania cops say

A day care worker has been arrested after authorities say she assaulted children by throwing them onto the ground, Pennsylvania news reports say.

Taylor Titley, who was reportedly fired from Sheryl Buffington’s Daycare and Preschool Palace in Center Township, faces 20 charges, including five counts of aggravated assault of a victim younger than 6, court records show. She was arrested Thursday, Sept. 7.

The 29-year-old woman allegedly abused children ranging in age from 6 months to 2 years, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WTAE. The investigation began in June when a 6-month-old boy was taken to a hospital with a broken arm, WTAE reported.

“It’s quite literally a mother’s or parent’s worse nightmare,” Kara Kennedy, who said her son was abused at the day care, told WTAE. “You never wish that upon anybody or anybody’s child. I don’t care how bad of a person you are, the children don’t know they can’t speak for themselves.”

Kennedy said her child often came home with “bruises, burn marks or rashes,” WPXI reported.

Workers at the day care told officers they saw Titley abuse the kids on multiple occasions, according to Butler Radio.

“Titley would throw children onto their sleeping mat from about three-to-four feet off the ground,” Butler Radio reported, citing court documents. “She also allegedly would grab infants by their arm and pull them off the floor.”

In one instance, Titley used a flashlight to check a child’s pupils “because she thought they may have hit their head too hard” after being thrown, police said, according to KDKA.

Court records show Titley was charged with multiple counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and endangering welfare of children.

Sheryl Buffington, the owner of the day care, said she was “dumbfounded” by the accusations, KDKA reported.

“We are a licensed daycare, so we are mandated to report things like this, and to my knowledge, I had no knowledge of this going on,” Buffington told WPXI.

Titley was arraigned Sept. 7 and is due in court again Oct. 24.

Center Township is about 35 miles northwest of Pittsburgh.

1-year-old left in hot van at daycare dies, cops say. ‘How did you forget my baby?’

Babysitter at gym’s day care charged with child sex crimes in Louisiana, feds say

Day care worker took nude photos of children in bathroom, sent them to her ex, feds say