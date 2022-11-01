Day care worker arrested after 4 children are sickened by THC, Texas police say

A Texas day care worker has been arrested after four children were hospitalized due to exposure to THC, the Prosper Police Department told news outlets.

First responders arrived at the Primrose School of Prosper after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, following a medical emergency call, WFAA reported. Four students in the same classroom suddenly became ill and were taken to a hospital.

The children were exposed to THC, the chemical component in marijuana that causes users to get high, police told KXAS.

Three of the four kids were released from the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon, the station reported.

It’s not clear how the children were exposed, but an employee at the preschool is facing charges including felony possession of a controlled substance and four counts of injury to a child, according to KDFW.

Police said Primrose is cooperating with the investigation, outlets reported.

Prosper is about 60 miles northeast of Fort Worth.

